JOB AD | Industry affairs manager at Fruit SA
The successful candidate will be based in Pretoria, Gauteng
24 January 2022 - 11:43
Fruit SA (FSA) is an umbrella body of fruit industry associations which strives for a competitive, equitable and sustainable fruit industry.
The non-profit organisation is looking for an industry affairs manager to be based in Pretoria, Gauteng.
Purpose of the job:
- To conduct research, monitor external developments and advise the fruit industry accordingly; and
- Proactively collate, analyse and share industry information with stakeholders.
Main responsibilities:
- Research and analysis of industry information and trends;
- Proactively develop messages to address industry issues, drivers and growth opportunities;
- Monitor and advise the fruit industry of relevant external policy developments;
- Represent Fruit SA at various industry and other stakeholder engagements;
- Disseminate industry information through written reports and presentations; and
- Develop and maintain strong networking and working relationships with stakeholders.
Requirements:
- A bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics or any other relevant field, preferably supported by a postgraduate qualification;
- At least three to four year’s work experience;
- Above-average statistical and analytical skills with proven ability to source, analyse and package data;
- Excellent written and oral communication skills;
- Computer proficiency in the MS Office suite;
- Project management skills and experience in designing, managing and delivering high-quality outputs on time;
- Excellent networking, interpersonal and communication skills to build strategic relationships with stakeholders at all levels;
- Strategic understanding of the agricultural industry in SA across the value chain and stakeholder fraternities; and
- The ability to work independently as part of a small team in a dynamic environment.
Remuneration: Negotiable package, dependent on experience and qualification.
Qualified applicants can submit their CV to recruitment@fruitsa.co.za
Closing date: January 31 2022
FSA reserves the right to not make an appointment.
This article was paid for by Fruit SA.