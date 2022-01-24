JOB AD | Industry affairs manager at Fruit SA

Fruit SA (FSA) is an umbrella body of fruit industry associations which strives for a competitive, equitable and sustainable fruit industry.

The non-profit organisation is looking for an industry affairs manager to be based in Pretoria, Gauteng.

Purpose of the job:

To conduct research, monitor external developments and advise the fruit industry accordingly; and

Proactively collate, analyse and share industry information with stakeholders.

Main responsibilities:

Research and analysis of industry information and trends;

Proactively develop messages to address industry issues, drivers and growth opportunities;

Monitor and advise the fruit industry of relevant external policy developments;

Represent Fruit SA at various industry and other stakeholder engagements;

Disseminate industry information through written reports and presentations; and

Develop and maintain strong networking and working relationships with stakeholders.

Requirements:

A bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics or any other relevant field, preferably supported by a postgraduate qualification;

At least three to four year’s work experience;

Above-average statistical and analytical skills with proven ability to source, analyse and package data;

Excellent written and oral communication skills;

Computer proficiency in the MS Office suite;

Project management skills and experience in designing, managing and delivering high-quality outputs on time;

Excellent networking, interpersonal and communication skills to build strategic relationships with stakeholders at all levels;

Strategic understanding of the agricultural industry in SA across the value chain and stakeholder fraternities; and

The ability to work independently as part of a small team in a dynamic environment.

Remuneration: Negotiable package, dependent on experience and qualification.

Qualified applicants can submit their CV to recruitment@fruitsa.co.za

Closing date: January 31 2022

FSA reserves the right to not make an appointment.

This article was paid for by Fruit SA.