JOB AD | Industry affairs manager at Fruit SA

The successful candidate will be based in Pretoria, Gauteng

24 January 2022 - 11:43
Sponsored
Fruit SA promotes the interests of the country's fresh fruit industry.
Image: 123RF/inaquim

Fruit SA (FSA) is an umbrella body of fruit industry associations which strives for a competitive, equitable and sustainable fruit industry.

The non-profit organisation is looking for an industry affairs manager to be based in Pretoria, Gauteng.

Purpose of the job:

  • To conduct research, monitor external developments and advise the fruit industry accordingly; and
  • Proactively collate, analyse and share industry information with stakeholders.

Main responsibilities: 

  • Research and analysis of industry information and trends;
  • Proactively develop messages to address industry issues, drivers and growth opportunities;
  • Monitor and advise the fruit industry of relevant external policy developments;
  • Represent Fruit SA at various industry and other stakeholder engagements;
  • Disseminate industry information through written reports and presentations; and
  • Develop and maintain strong networking and working relationships with stakeholders.

Requirements: 

  • A bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics or any other relevant field, preferably supported by a postgraduate qualification;
  • At least three to four year’s work experience;  
  • Above-average statistical and analytical skills with proven ability to source, analyse and package data; 
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills;
  • Computer proficiency in the MS Office suite; 
  • Project management skills and experience in designing, managing and delivering high-quality outputs on time; 
  • Excellent networking, interpersonal and communication skills to build strategic relationships with stakeholders at all levels; 
  • Strategic understanding of the agricultural industry in SA across the value chain and stakeholder fraternities; and
  • The ability to work independently as part of a small team in a dynamic environment. 

Remuneration: Negotiable package, dependent on experience and qualification.  

Qualified applicants can submit their CV to recruitment@fruitsa.co.za

Closing date: January 31 2022

FSA reserves the right to not make an appointment.

This article was paid for by Fruit SA.

