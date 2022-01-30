How to be an effective mentor in the workplace

Mentorship programmes are a good way to develop talent and use the technical expertise available in the organisation. However, the programmes are only as good as the mentors.



“Mentoring is the opportunity for leaders to provide support and insights to help less experienced individuals to grow and develop in their careers. The beauty of a mentorship relationship is when reversed mentoring happens and the younger mentees educate their mentor on topics like social media or technology,” says executive coach Anja van Beek, who describes herself as an agile talent strategist, leadership & HR expert. ..