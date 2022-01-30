My Brilliant Career
How to get 'ova' obstacles and pain that keep you stuck in life
Devon Brough is a breakthrough coach, motivational speaker, property expert and author
30 January 2022 - 00:00
Tell me about your book Get OVA It.
Get OVA It gives readers a real-life solution to get unstuck and break free. I offer a simple step-by-step process, stacking Ownership, Vision and Action (OVA) to get over pain, challenges and obstacles that keep them stuck...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.