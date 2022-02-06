Careers

How to fire an employee

06 February 2022 - 00:00 By Margaret Harris

Hollywood may have given us the impression that to fire someone you just need to shout “you're fired”. But it is a much longer process, and employers must ensure they meet all the requirements of the Labour Relations Act.

“Dismissing an employee is never easy. It comes with careful consideration and the decision must be made with the correct research and observation. The dismissal of an employee does not occur immediately,” says Devan Moonsamy, the CEO of ICHAF Training Institute...

