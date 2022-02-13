My Brilliant Career

Phindile Miya savours the sweet taste of her success in the sugar business

Miya is the factory manager at Illovo Sugar SA’s Eston mill

What do you do at work?



I am the factory manager for Eston sugar mill. This is one of four Illovo Sugar SA factories located in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands and is the producer of raw sugar for direct consumption as well as some speciality sugars...