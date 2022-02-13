My Brilliant Career
Phindile Miya savours the sweet taste of her success in the sugar business
Miya is the factory manager at Illovo Sugar SA’s Eston mill
13 February 2022 - 00:00
What do you do at work?
I am the factory manager for Eston sugar mill. This is one of four Illovo Sugar SA factories located in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands and is the producer of raw sugar for direct consumption as well as some speciality sugars...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.