How to be a more empathetic leader
27 February 2022 - 00:00
The pandemic has changed so much, not all for the better, but a greater understanding and respect for employees and their personal lives from some leaders is certainly a change for the good.
“Many will agree that the pandemic and associated lockdowns sparked an ‘empathy epiphany’ in companies and agencies around the world, a marked contrast to the work culture we saw in many industries in years prior,” says Firdous Osman, deputy MD at Saatchi & Saatchi...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.