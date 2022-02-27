Careers

My Brilliant Career

Penny Milner-Smyth: Making an honest living out of anti-corruption

Penny Milner-Smyth is the director of Ethicalways

27 February 2022 - 00:00 By Margaret Harris

What does Ethicalways offer clients?

Ethicalways is a niche advisory and training provider focused on supporting organisations seeking to sustain a culture of integrity and comply with best practices in anti-corruption. Our clients come from all sectors, and our primary focus is the sub-Saharan African region.  ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. New wings for SAA as Takatso Consortium sale confirmed Business
  2. Deal for Takatso to become SAA's new majority owner to be signed 'by the end of ... Business Times
  3. $3.5bn and growing: The huge cost of cybercrime in Africa Business Times
  4. Construction mafias threaten best-laid development plans Business
  5. Yep! offers easy, cost-effective ways for SMEs to tap into digital economy Business

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...