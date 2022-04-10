My Brilliant Career
A trained accountant ends up helping clients maximise their adspend
Olivia Samantha Hutton is an account director at Ebony + Ivory
10 April 2022 - 00:00
How did you end up working in the industry?..
How did you end up working in the industry?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.