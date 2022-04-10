How to retain employees
10 April 2022 - 00:00
Companies put a lot of time and effort into attracting high-quality people, only to forget how important it is to focus on retaining them, too...
Companies put a lot of time and effort into attracting high-quality people, only to forget how important it is to focus on retaining them, too...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.