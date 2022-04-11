×

Job fair to offer 1,000 jobs to local applicants: register today

The SA-China Economy & Trade Association will host 100 enterprises at Gallagher Conference Centre in Midrand

11 April 2022 - 08:55
Sponsored
In the next three years, more than 100 well-known Chinese companies in SA will offer nearly 20,000 jobs to local people.
In the next three years, more than 100 well-known Chinese companies in SA will offer nearly 20,000 jobs to local people.
Image: 123RF

The SA-China Economy & Trade Association is hosting a job fair at Gallagher Conference Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Thursday, April 14 2022, starting at 10am.

Chinese ambassador to SA Chen Xiaodong, dignitaries from SA, senior officials from relevant departments, and representatives from Chinese-invested enterprises in SA will be addressing the event.

About 100 enterprises will attend the fair and offer 1,000 jobs to local applicants. In the next three years, more than 100 well-known Chinese companies in SA will offer nearly 20,000 jobs to local people.

Due to security reasons, make sure you register on the website: www.sacfe.co.za to gain access.

The job fair is looking forward to your participation.

This article was paid for by People Daily Online SA. 

