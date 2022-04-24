My Brilliant Career: From the kelp forests of the Cape to a liquid crop stimulant
Nicole Hart is the MD of Afrikelp
24 April 2022 - 00:00
Tell me about Afrikelp and the products it produces. ..
Tell me about Afrikelp and the products it produces. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.