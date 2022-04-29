JOB ADS | QatarEnergy is hiring
The energy corporation is looking to fill four positions in its fire department and its emergency communication and operations centres in the Middle East
QatarEnergy is a state-owned public corporation established by Amiri Decree No 10 in 1974. It is responsible for all phases of the oil and gas industry in Qatar.
The principal activities of QatarEnergy, its subsidiaries and joint ventures are the exploration, production and local and international sale of crude oil, natural gas and gas liquids, refined products, synthetic fuels, petrochemicals, fuel additives, fertilisers, liquefied natural gas, steel and aluminium.
QatarEnergy's strategy of conducting hydrocarbon exploration and development is through exploration and production sharing agreements and development and production sharing agreements concluded with major international oil and gas companies.
The operations and activities of QatarEnergy and its affiliates are conducted at onshore locations including Doha, Dukhan and the industrial cities of Mesaieed and Ras Laffan, as well as in offshore areas including Halul Island, offshore production stations, drilling platforms and the North Field.
Thriving on a spirit of enterprise, each of the company's joint ventures is underpinned by transparency, innovation and high standards of quality and service. QatarEnergy is committed to one thing above all: excellence.
QatarEnergy is looking to fill the following positions in its fire department and its emergency communication and operations centres:
Fire station officer
Reporting to: Fire station commander
Location: Qatar
Core functions:
- Respond to all incidents and perform the role of QatarEnergy lead fire officer until relieved by a more senior officer in case of major incidents.
- Undertake the defined routines in the fire station during shifts to ensure operational readiness to respond to incidents. This encompasses training exercises, equipment testing, asset operator familiarisation and inspections.
- Coach and support staff in the assigned team, and provide feedback for their performance evaluation and development plans.
Qualifications, experience, knowledge and skills:
- Degree or diploma in fire protection or other related firefighting/fire management.
- At least 10 years' working experience as a fire station officer or similar role (with a degree) OR 15 years with a diploma or IFE qualification.
- Experience in industrial fire operations preferred.
- Experience working in a fire brigade.
- Strong and effective leadership skills.
Interested applicants can register their CV with MECS Global online at Mecs.co.za or email Constance Pienaar at constance@mecs.co.za.
Head of fire and rescue logistics
Reporting to: Fire protection and response planning manager
Location: Qatar
Core functions:
- Manage the provision of all logistics for fire and rescue operations.
- Establish the annual plans for maintenance of critical assets in consultation with fire chiefs and maintenance execution function.
- Ensure availability of appliances and equipment to meet operational requirements.
Qualifications, experience, knowledge and skills:
- Bachelor’s degree preferably in mechanical engineering from an internationally recognised institution.
- At least 15 years' working experience in maintenance of fire equipment function.
- Able to work independently with effective interpersonal and collaboration skills.
- Strong problem solving and troubleshooting skills.
Head of emergency communications and operations centre
Location: Qatar
Core functions:
- Emergency planning and response co-ordination.
Qualifications, experience, knowledge and skills:
- Degree in science/engineering, emergency/disaster management or related technical discipline from an internationally recognised university.
- Professional qualifications in emergency/disaster management from internationally recognised bodies are desirable.
- At least 15 years' work experience in a health and safety executive role in the oil and gas industry, with at least 10 years' experience in the management of emergencies in a large multinational corporation.
- Expert knowledge of international emergency management standards and best practices.
- Proven experience in working in diverse teams across several organisations.
- The candidate should be able to identify, prioritise and establish plans and approaches to execute the requirements of the job, and apply judgment, professional and technical expertise in solving issues and making decisions.
Emergency communications and operations supervisor
Reporting to: Head of emergency communication and operations centre
Location: Qatar
Core functions:
- Maintain the continuous operational readiness of the emergency communications and operations centres in the Mesaieed and Ras Laffan industrial cities to support emergencies.
- Manage the dispatching of QatarEnergy’s emergency services during incidents.
Qualifications, experience, knowledge and skills:
- Degree in science, emergency/disaster management or any related technical discipline from an internationally recognised university or institution.
- At least 10 years' work experience in an emergency response role (with a degree). Diploma will be considered with 20 years' related work experience.
- Knowledge of material safety data sheets of hazardous materials.
