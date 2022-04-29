JOB ADS | QatarEnergy is hiring

QatarEnergy is a state-owned public corporation established by Amiri Decree No 10 in 1974. It is responsible for all phases of the oil and gas industry in Qatar.

The principal activities of QatarEnergy, its subsidiaries and joint ventures are the exploration, production and local and international sale of crude oil, natural gas and gas liquids, refined products, synthetic fuels, petrochemicals, fuel additives, fertilisers, liquefied natural gas, steel and aluminium.

QatarEnergy's strategy of conducting hydrocarbon exploration and development is through exploration and production sharing agreements and development and production sharing agreements concluded with major international oil and gas companies.

The operations and activities of QatarEnergy and its affiliates are conducted at onshore locations including Doha, Dukhan and the industrial cities of Mesaieed and Ras Laffan, as well as in offshore areas including Halul Island, offshore production stations, drilling platforms and the North Field.

Thriving on a spirit of enterprise, each of the company's joint ventures is underpinned by transparency, innovation and high standards of quality and service. QatarEnergy is committed to one thing above all: excellence.

QatarEnergy is looking to fill the following positions in its fire department and its emergency communication and operations centres: