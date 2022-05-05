The IHPS is looking to fill 52 positions to implement national TB Program

Tasked with implementing the national Tuberculosis Program, the Institute of Health Programs and Systems (IHPS) in SA is recruiting 52 medical staff to work in their head office, the Johannesburg Health district office and the Kenneth Kaunda district office in North West.

The IHPS is a global fund sub-recipient under the national department of health, delegated to implement the programme, starting in April 2022 and ending in March 2025.

The IHPS is an SA non-profit company born out of the US President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief in SA in 2010.

It was established with a mission to strengthen health and development systems through programme implementation and partnerships. The vision is to ensure optimal and sustainable health and development outcomes.

The closing date for all applications is May 13 2022. Here is the list of positions available.