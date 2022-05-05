The IHPS is looking to fill 57 positions to implement national TB programme
Applications for all the posts close on May 13 2022
Tasked with implementing the national tuberculosis programme, the Institute of Health Programs and Systems (IHPS) in SA is recruiting 57 medical staff to work in their head office, the Johannesburg Health district office and the Kenneth Kaunda district office in North West.
The IHPS is a global fund sub-recipient under the national department of health, delegated to implement the programme, starting in April 2022 and ending in March 2025.
The IHPS is an SA non-profit company born out of the US President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief in SA in 2010.
It was established with a mission to strengthen health and development systems through programme implementation and partnerships. The vision is to ensure optimal and sustainable health and development outcomes.
The closing date for all applications is May 13 2022. Here is the list of positions available.
All the positions are based on a fixed-term contract with market-related remuneration.
The expected start date is June 1 2022.
By expressing interest in the positions listed above, applicants are consenting to the Protection of Personal Information Act for their CVs to be shared with the relevant people authorised to act on behalf of IHPS in the recruitment process.
How to apply:
Qualified candidates should apply by email only to HR@ihps-sa.org. The subject line should be the position and district you are applying for with the CV attached. Submissions which do not follow the above instructions will not be considered.
Due to the expected high volume of applications, only those shortlisted and selected for interviews will be contacted. No phone calls about these positions will be accepted.
It is unlawful to employ a person who does not have permission to live and work in SA unless the advert states otherwise. Please ensure you have this permission before applying.
NB: The organisation reserves the right to re-advertise the positions should the need arise and reserves the right not to fill the above listed positions.
Closing date: May 13 2022
For more information on each of the positions, visit the IHPS website.
This article was paid for by the Institute of Health Programs and Systems (IHPS).