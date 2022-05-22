My Brilliant Career
Kate Shearer: shining bright in a world where diamonds are still forever
Kate Shearer is a jewellery designer and gemologist at her company Bespoke by Kate
22 May 2022 - 00:00
What does a gemologist do, and how do you qualify as one? ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.