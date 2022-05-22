×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Careers

My Brilliant Career

Kate Shearer: shining bright in a world where diamonds are still forever

Kate Shearer is a jewellery designer and gemologist at her company Bespoke by Kate

22 May 2022 - 00:00 By Margaret Harris

What does a gemologist do, and how do you qualify as one? ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. New chocolate brand set to suit customers' tastes and pockets Business
  2. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times
  3. FNB leads the pack with customer service Business Times
  4. SA's central bank eyes digital rand to cut cross-border payment costs Business Times
  5. Competition Commission takes a closer look at spikes in price of edible oil Business

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...