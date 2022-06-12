My Brilliant Career
Ashalia Maharajh: Offering empathy, kindness and support as young people start work
Ashalia Maharajh, CEO of Sivuka Youth, focuses on helping young people transition to the world of work is intrigued by the way the mind works
12 June 2022 - 00:00
Tell me about Sivuka Youth...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.