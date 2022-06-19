My Brilliant Career
Lucia Mabasa: Matching people with jobs in a whole new world of careers
Mabasa is MD of Pinpoint One Human Resources
19 June 2022 - 00:00
Tell me about what Pinpoint One Human Resources does and your job as its MD...
Tell me about what Pinpoint One Human Resources does and your job as its MD...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.