Improved language skills can help take your career to the next level

Imagine English is not your first language, but your company or clients expect you to be a proficient English speaker. Imagine you have to write emails, proposals and reports or do presentations in English, and that your message and tone are misinterpreted — or even called unprofessional — because your writing and speaking skills lack some of the nuances of a first-language speaker.

In a country where 11 official languages are spoken, this is a reality many South Africans face every day in the workplace. Moreover, many hard-working and enthusiastic people may be overlooked for promotions simply because they cannot write a report, structure a decent presentation, or make a few grammar or spelling errors when they write emails. The result is a work environment that destroys employees’ confidence when expressing and communicating ideas.

Language skills have been regarded as a soft skill in the workplace for years — useful but not really necessary to do the job. However, many employees are starting to see the importance of improving their English language skills to gain more self-confidence, communicate more professionally in the workplace, and qualify for promotions. For this reason, they are enrolling in English classes — not to learn the language from scratch, but help them enhance their language skills.