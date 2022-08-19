Improved language skills can help take your career to the next level
Wits Language School’s English improvement courses are designed for second-language speakers
Imagine English is not your first language, but your company or clients expect you to be a proficient English speaker. Imagine you have to write emails, proposals and reports or do presentations in English, and that your message and tone are misinterpreted — or even called unprofessional — because your writing and speaking skills lack some of the nuances of a first-language speaker.
In a country where 11 official languages are spoken, this is a reality many South Africans face every day in the workplace. Moreover, many hard-working and enthusiastic people may be overlooked for promotions simply because they cannot write a report, structure a decent presentation, or make a few grammar or spelling errors when they write emails. The result is a work environment that destroys employees’ confidence when expressing and communicating ideas.
Language skills have been regarded as a soft skill in the workplace for years — useful but not really necessary to do the job. However, many employees are starting to see the importance of improving their English language skills to gain more self-confidence, communicate more professionally in the workplace, and qualify for promotions. For this reason, they are enrolling in English classes — not to learn the language from scratch, but help them enhance their language skills.
Wits Language School’s English improvement courses are designed for second-language speakers. In these courses, you will increase your vocabulary, revise essential grammar rules and learn how to write business documents that are effective, professional and persuasive.
Do you want to learn how to write the best cover letter for your CV, create a stellar PowerPoint presentation, or structure an objective, detailed and cohesive report? Would you like to refine your pronunciation skills, speak with confidence in front of a group of people, and succinctly convey your thoughts or communicate a concept? Maybe you want to learn spelling rules or how to use the comma and semicolon correctly? The Language School at Wits Plus offers a range of courses to help you do exactly that and more.
Professional and experienced teachers teach the various courses in an interactive and communicative way that makes the learning process fun and memorable. Throughout the course, you will complete assignments to track your progress and then demonstrate your new skills with an exam at the end of the course. On successfully completing the course, you will receive a certificate of competence from the University of the Witwatersrand.
Email the Language School at Wits Plus for more information and course dates at wls@wits.ac.za or call +27 (0) 11-717-4208.
This article was paid for by Wits Plus.