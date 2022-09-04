My Brilliant Career
‘I like to say I’m in the business of giving peace of mind’
Seugnette van Wyngaard is head of 1st for Women Insurance
04 September 2022 - 00:00 By Margaret Harris
How does 1st for Women differ from other insurance companies, and what is your role at the company?..
My Brilliant Career
‘I like to say I’m in the business of giving peace of mind’
Seugnette van Wyngaard is head of 1st for Women Insurance
How does 1st for Women differ from other insurance companies, and what is your role at the company?..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos