Careers
How to develop soft skills
They include communication, critical thinking, problem-solving, listening and empathy
25 September 2022 - 00:00 By Margaret Harris
Soft skills are not just nice-to-haves for companies — they have been found in a recent survey conducted by Upskillist to be essential for business growth and employee wellbeing and engagement...
Careers
How to develop soft skills
They include communication, critical thinking, problem-solving, listening and empathy
Soft skills are not just nice-to-haves for companies — they have been found in a recent survey conducted by Upskillist to be essential for business growth and employee wellbeing and engagement...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos