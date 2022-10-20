Careers

PODCAST | Take your career to the next level by enrolling in a short course

Wits Plus director Beatrys Lacquet discusses how short courses can address the demands of the digital-era workplace

20 October 2022 - 18:00
Sponsored
Short courses provide relevant and just-in-time knowledge.
Image: 123RF

Formal education has always been considered as essential for personal growth and opportunity and many people still opt for formal degrees and postgraduate programmes to ensure positive career paths. 

However, the work environment in the digital era is a continuously changing landscape that requires adaptation and agility, says Wits Plus director Prof Beatrys Lacquet. 

One of the gaps identified to meet business demands is to upskill and equip employees with appropriate knowledge and skills for their new roles. 

In this podcast, hosted by Gugu Phandle, Lacquet discusses how Wits Plus has become instrumental in helping adults, with or without formal qualifications, boost their development and progression through various short courses. 

She also discusses the role of short courses in providing relevant and just-in-time knowledge that meets the demands of the digital-era workplace, and outlines the different short courses that are available at Wits Plus.

This article was paid for by Wits Plus. 

