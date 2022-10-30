Tell me about Avatar PR and the work it does...
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
My Brilliant Career
Be flexible because you're never too old to learn something new
Ethel Ramos is the MD of Avatar PR
Tell me about Avatar PR and the work it does...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos