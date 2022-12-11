Careers

How to avoid being scammed

11 December 2022 - 00:00 By Margaret Harris

As the festive season begins and we prepare to relax and enjoy some well-earned downtime, criminals are getting ready to trick us into giving them money...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. How to ensure new recruits feel part of the organisation Careers
  2. How to boost your mental health at work​ Careers
  3. How to understand a four-day work week Careers

Most read

  1. Pressing questions about sustainable investments in African energy answered Business Times
  2. Tobacco giant hauled to court over spy claims Business Times
  3. Ramaphosa exit would be sad, says Christo Wiese Business Times
  4. Africa gears up for auto industry free trade Business
  5. A guide to planning the perfect digital marketing budget for the new year Business

Latest Videos

e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail
WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...