Careers

How to get the most out of an internship

29 January 2023 - 00:00 By Margaret Harris

Internships offer young people real-life experience of the workplace as well as providing a way for interns to show potential employers what they are capable of...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How does inflation affect you and your life insurance? Business Times
  2. Acsiopolis conference venues: where efficiency meets class Business
  3. Richards Bay terminal coal exports at lowest since 1993 Business
  4. WATCH | Interest rates up again? Governor Lesetja Kganyago announces repo rate ... Business
  5. Get the blueprint for entrepreneurial success: win one of 101 bursaries Business Times

Latest Videos

'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding