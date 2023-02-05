How to study without a matric
05 February 2023 - 00:00 By Margaret Harris
Passing matric is a huge rite of passage for young South Africans and opens many doors, but for those who are unsuccessful there are ways of studying to increase your work options...
How to study without a matric
Passing matric is a huge rite of passage for young South Africans and opens many doors, but for those who are unsuccessful there are ways of studying to increase your work options...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos