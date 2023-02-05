Careers

How to study without a matric

05 February 2023 - 00:00 By Margaret Harris

Passing matric is a huge rite of passage for young South Africans and opens many doors, but for those who are unsuccessful there are ways of studying to increase your work options...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'Why big miners want me out': Transnet boss Portia Derby Business
  2. Two-pot plan: the shake-up SA's failed retirement system desperately needs Business Times
  3. Eskom publishes ad for toughest job in the country Business
  4. SAM MKOKELI | Ramaphosa has to address nation in a sorry state Opinion
  5. R4bn wind farm in Mpumalanga set to come online in 2025: Seriti Business

Latest Videos

'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...
Pupils overturn car at Ficksburg school after schoolmate’s ‘suicide’