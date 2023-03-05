How to have the career of your dreams
05 March 2023 - 00:00 By Margaret Harris
It may seem easier to keep the career of your dreams in your dreams rather than plunging into the uncertainty of something unusual, but doing what you love is better than a job you don't enjoy. ..
How to have the career of your dreams
It may seem easier to keep the career of your dreams in your dreams rather than plunging into the uncertainty of something unusual, but doing what you love is better than a job you don't enjoy. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos