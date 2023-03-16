JOB AD | The GCIS is looking for a chief director: SPCHD and GSCID clusters

The Government Communication & Information System (GCIS) is looking for a chief director: social protection, community & human development (SPCHD) and governance, state capacity & institutional development (GSCID) clusters.

Based in Pretoria, the successful candidate will be responsible for providing effective strategic leadership and management to ensure better performance of the cluster communication system.

They will be required to develop communication strategies and plans for the clusters, SA's annual programme of national days, as well as campaigns on key issues. They will also co-ordinate strategic stakeholder engagements to support the implementation of cluster communication programmes, campaigns and projects.

The incumbent must have the ability to present to the GCIS management committee and have a thorough grasp of inter-governmental relations in the South African context.

Click here for more information on the requirements and key performance areas of this position.

The all-inclusive salary package for this position is R1,308,051 a year, of which 30% may be structured according to the individual's needs.

Send your application to the director-general of the GCIS, Private Bag X745, Pretoria, 0001, or hand deliver it to Tshedimosetso House, 1035 corner Francis Baard and Festival streets, Hatfield, Pretoria.

Applications must be marked for the attention of Milcent Kotelo and include the following reference number: 3/1/5/1 — 23/19

The closing date is March 27 2023.

Preference will be given to candidates in line with employment equity goals.

For enquiries, contact Paul Kwerane on 012-473-0407.

This article was sponsored by GCIS.