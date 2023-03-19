How to avoid and treat burnout
Managing burnout is not about regaining balance but rather about making choices for yourself
19 March 2023 - 00:00 By Margaret Harris
The pressure to succeed at work at all costs can end in burnout, and it takes more than finding a balance between your work and home commitments to recover and rebuild your energy levels...
How to avoid and treat burnout
Managing burnout is not about regaining balance but rather about making choices for yourself
The pressure to succeed at work at all costs can end in burnout, and it takes more than finding a balance between your work and home commitments to recover and rebuild your energy levels...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos