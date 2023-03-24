JOB ADS | The department of employment & labour is hiring

The department of employment & labour (DEL) is looking for experienced candidates to fill the following positions:

Director: financial reporting

Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Remuneration package: R 1,105,383 a year (all inclusive; SR 13)

Duties:

Manage the implementation and compliance of legislative prescripts, policies and procedures within the financial reporting directorate.

Manage the operations of the financial system and its sub-modules to ensure complete and accurate financial reporting.

Manage a process of compliance with statutory requirements, audit and the policies and procedures management processes.

Manage all of the resources in the directorate.

Requirements:

Undergraduate qualification (NQF level 7) in accounting, finance, business management or administration.

Pre-entry certificate for senior management service.

Five years’ functional experience at a middle management level in the financial management environment.

Applications: See below — be sure to quote the following reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/14

For more information about the knowledge and skills suitable candidates must have, visit the DEL's website. For other enquiries, contact MP Mokoena on 066-477-9668.

Director: supply chain management

Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Remuneration package: R 1,105,383 a year (all inclusive; SR 13)

Duties:

Develop and manage the demand and acquisition processes.

Develop, manage and maintain logistical information and supply chain management performance of the fund.

Provide effective movable assets and liability management services.

Manage all the resources of the directorate.

Requirements:

Undergraduate qualification (NQF level 7) in supply chain management, economics, finance or financial management.

Pre-entry certificate for senior management service.

Five years’ functional experience at a middle management level in a supply chain management environment.

Applications: See below — be sure to quote the following reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/15

For more information about the knowledge and skills suitable candidates must have, visit the DEL's website. For other enquiries, contact MP Mokoena on 066-477-9668.

How to apply for one of these positions:

Visit the SA government's website and download the Z83 application for employment form.

Complete the form. Sections A, B, C and D are compulsory. Sections E, F and G can be ignored if a CV is attached to the application; a recently updated and comprehensive CV with detailed previous experience is required.

Send your application to the chief director: corporate services, PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001, or hand deliver it to the Delta Heights Building, 167 Thabo Sehume Street, Pretoria.

Applications must be marked for the attention of the sub-directorate: human resources planning practices and administration, Compensation Fund, and quote the applicable reference number listed above.

The closing date for applications for both positions is 4pm on April 3 2023.

Kindly note:

Preference will be given to candidates in line with the department's employment equity plan.

Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates only. If you have not been contacted within eight weeks after the closing date of these job advertisements, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Suitable candidates will be subjected to a personnel suitability check. Where applicable, candidates will be subjected to a skills/knowledge assessment.

Only shortlisted candidates will be required to submit certified copies of qualifications and other related documents on or before the day of their interview following communication from the DEL's HR team; such qualifications and other related documents will be in line with the requirements of these adverts.

This article was sponsored by DEL.