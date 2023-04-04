Samsung competition helps youth harness tech to change their lives
Solve for Tomorrow, a Stem-focused contest for students, is one of the ways the tech giant is driving digital transformation in SA
SA’s previously disadvantaged communities are facing multiple socioeconomic challenges, including poverty, youth unemployment and the shortage of critical skills to help grow the economy.
The African Development Bank believes that investing in the youth is key to Africa’s digital transformation and financial inclusion — a sentiment echoed by Samsung.
Since entering SA at the dawn of democracy, the global tech giant has placed great emphasis on harnessing the power of technology and innovation to effect positive change in the country. To this end, Samsung has continually launched corporate social investment initiatives, many of which are science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) aligned programmes aimed at developing the country's youth.
The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition is designed to enhance the skills students need to succeed in today's society — the 4Cs of creativity, critical thinking, collaboration and communication
One of Samsung's most successful Stem-focused initiatives globally is the Solve for Tomorrow competition for public school students.
Initially launched in the US in 2010, this contest is designed to enhance the skills students need to succeed in today's society — the 4Cs of creativity, critical thinking, collaboration and communication — and to encourage them to voluntarily participate in social issues as global citizens.
The Solve for Tomorrow competition has since been rolled out in more than 30 countries around the world — with SA joining the list for the first time this year.
In partnership with the State Information Technology Agency (Sita), Samsung invited 52 schools in underserved communities around SA to participate in the inaugural local version of this contest.
During the first stage of competition, teams of grade 10 and 11 learners from each school were challenged to come up with innovative ideas of how Stem can be used to address the most pressing problems affecting their communities.
The top 10 schools have been selected to progress to the second stage of the competition, where the teams will tackle an emerging challenge and, with the guidance of Samsung employee-mentors, produce tangible innovations to help improve society.
Along with providing mentorship, Samsung is hosting a design thinking workshop, providing funding for learners’ prototypes and sponsoring each team with a Samsung tablet and data to help them do research.
Investing in Stem-focused initiatives such as the Solve for Tomorrow competition shows Samsung’s commitment to SA’s future success and economic growth
During the third and final stage of the competition, each of the top 10 will be given the opportunity to present the prototype of their solution to a panel of judges.
The winning team will receive Stem equipment for their school valued at R100,000, with the second and third runners-up receiving R50,000 and R30,000 worth of equipment respectively.
Samsung agrees with the SA Medical & Education Foundation (Same) Foundation that Stem education is important for the literacy of the next generation, in preparing the youth for evolving careers and the country for evolving industries, and in changing the trajectory of underprivileged communities.
Investing in Stem-focused initiatives such as the Solve for Tomorrow competition shows Samsung’s commitment to SA’s future success and economic growth.
