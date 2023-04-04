Samsung competition helps youth harness tech to change their lives

One of Samsung's most successful Stem-focused initiatives globally is the Solve for Tomorrow competition for public school students.

Initially launched in the US in 2010, this contest is designed to enhance the skills students need to succeed in today's society — the 4Cs of creativity, critical thinking, collaboration and communication — and to encourage them to voluntarily participate in social issues as global citizens.

The Solve for Tomorrow competition has since been rolled out in more than 30 countries around the world — with SA joining the list for the first time this year.

In partnership with the State Information Technology Agency (Sita), Samsung invited 52 schools in underserved communities around SA to participate in the inaugural local version of this contest.

During the first stage of competition, teams of grade 10 and 11 learners from each school were challenged to come up with innovative ideas of how Stem can be used to address the most pressing problems affecting their communities.

The top 10 schools have been selected to progress to the second stage of the competition, where the teams will tackle an emerging challenge and, with the guidance of Samsung employee-mentors, produce tangible innovations to help improve society.

Along with providing mentorship, Samsung is hosting a design thinking workshop, providing funding for learners’ prototypes and sponsoring each team with a Samsung tablet and data to help them do research.