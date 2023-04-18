JOB AD | Senior manager: supply chain and facilities management

The South African Qualifications Authority (Saqa) — a statutory public entity that operates under the NQF Act, no 67 of 2008 — seeks to appoint a senior manager: supply chain and facilities management.

Position overview: The successful candidate will provide strategic leadership and management of the supply chain management (SCM) and facilities management functions at Saqa. The incumbent will also oversee the management of the SCM unit and ensure effective maintenance of Saqa facilities.

Contract type: Permanent

Location: Hatfield, Pretoria

Remuneration: R1,105,383 – R1,302,102 per annum. This all-inclusive salary package includes allowances for housing, medical aid and pension. The successful candidate may structure the total package for a 13th cheque.

Main responsibilities:

Provide strategic leadership and direction to procurement administration and the SCM unit;

Develop and implement medium to long-term SCM strategies for Saqa;

Lead administrative and SCM financial year-end activities and respond to audit queries to ensure a clean audit;

Analyse and interpret the organisational strategic plan to determine future trends, provide strategic direction, and identify financial and legal implications for the SCM and facilities management units;

Compile a comprehensive budget to determine and ensure that the financial requirements for the units are met;

Ensure compliance with the relevant legislation (PFMA, PPPFMA, National Treasury regulations, NEMA and OHSA), Saqa policies and procedures and internal controls (risk management);

Oversee legislative implementation to ensure health and safety in the workplace; and

Manage the co-ordination of the SCM and facilities management units.

Requirements:

An appropriate and recognised relevant qualification in a dministration/ SCM and/or facilities management at NQF level 7 on the 10 level NQF. ( A relevant recognised qualification at NQF level 8 will be advantageous.)

A minimum of three years experience at a senior management level or 10 years management experience within SCM/administration/facilities or a related field. (Additional experience within a relevant or a related field will be advantageous.)

Extensive knowledge of contract management, OHSA, PFMA, National Treasury requirements, and the built environment legislative framework.

Personal skills/attributes:

Project management, problem-solving, decision-making and strategic management should be the strengths of those aspiring for this appointment.

Having the characteristics of a transformational leader including strong leadership skills, a clear vision and focused action would position the candidate favourably.

Qualified applicants are invited to submit their CV and an application letter online via the Saqa e-Recruitment website.

Closing date: April 30 2023

This article was sponsored by Saqa.