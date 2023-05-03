JOB AD | The DBSA is looking for a CFO

The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), which has a mandate to finance infrastructure projects across Africa, is looking for a chief financial officer.

The CFO reports to the CEO and MD and is an executive director of the bank. The successful candidate will be responsible for the financial strategy of the bank as well as associated plans, activities and monitoring. These include budgeting, forecasting, reporting and recommendations to management, the executive committee and the board regarding the financial implications of all activities.

In addition, the CFO partners with and supports the executive committee in respect of the financial activities of the front, middle and back offices. They are also responsible for improving the financial performance of the bank, in compliance with regulations such as the International Financial Reporting Standards, Public Finance Management Act and the Companies Act.

The CFO’s portfolio includes the following functions of the bank:

Finance strategy formulation;

Financial planning, reporting and governance;

Information, communication and technology;

Supply chain management;

Stakeholder and external relations;

People management; and

Key measurements of outputs

The functions may all be adapted according to the strategies of the bank.

The reference number for this position is DBS230419-1. The successful candidate will work from the Midrand, Joburg, office.

Applications close on May 12 2023.

Click here for more information on this position.

This article was sponsored by the Development Bank of Southern Africa.