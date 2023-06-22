JOB AD | SAPS is looking to fill these senior management posts

The SA Police Service (SAPS) is looking to fill a number of senior management vacancies in terms of the SAPS Act 68 of 1995.

The posts include:

Provincial head of crime registrar in the Eastern Cape at brigadier level with a level 13 salary. Post number: 23/06/3505



Section head of internal communication and liaison (brigadier) with a level 13 salary (re-advertisement). Post number: 23/06/3506



Section head of ballistics, forensic science laboratory in detective and forensic services (brigadier) with a level 13 salary. Post number: 23/06/3507



Section head of criminal record and crime scene management in detective and forensic services (brigadier) with a level 13 salary. Post number: 23/06/3508



Head of governance, legislation and policy in legal services (major general) with a level 14 salary. Post number: 23/06/3509



Section head of legislation in legal services (brigadier) with a level 13 salary (re-advertisement). Post number: 23/06/3510



Section head of demand and infrastructure planning in supply chain management (brigadier) with a level 13 salary. Post number: 23/06/3511



Provincial head of technology management services (brigadier) with a level 13 salary. Free State post number: 23/06/3512 Northern Cape post number: 23/06/3513.



Provincial head of corporate communication and liaison in Limpopo (brigadier) with level 13 salary. Post number: 23/06/3514



Section head of legal support, operational services in the Western Cape (brigadier) with level 13 salary. Post number: 23/06/3515



Section head of veterinary services in visible policing and operations (brigadier) with level 13 salary (re-advertisement). Post number: 23/06/3516



Provincial head of organisational development and strategic management (brigadier) with a level 13 salary. Free State post number: 23/06/3517 Mpumalanga p ost number 23/06/3518 (re-advertisement).



The following level of remuneration is applicable:

Major general salary level 14 is an all-inclusive flexible remuneration with a package of R1.3m a year.

Brigadier salary level 13 is an all-inclusive flexible remuneration package of R 1.1m a year.

Click here for more details on these vacancies, how to download and submit application forms.

Interested applicants should submit their application(s) together with all the required documentation.

No faxed or emailed applications will be accepted.

The closing date for applications is July 3 2023 at 4pm. Late applications will not be considered.

For inquiries, please contact any of the following personnel at senior management service appointment administration:

Col Naicker, Lt-Col Rivombo,Lt-Col Horst, captain Mashile or Capt Mbokane at telephone number: 012-393-4463/1112/1078/1014/2484/2773/2436.

This article was sponsored by SA Police Service.

The SA Police Service is under no obligation to fill a post after its been advertised.