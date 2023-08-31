JOB AD | Executive dean of Education at Nelson Mandela University
The successful candidate will provide strategic, visionary leadership to the education faculty of this innovative Eastern Cape institution
Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has a vacancy for an executive dean of education.
This innovative university in the Eastern Cape embraces the values and legacy of former president Nelson Mandela and pursues a humanising educational purpose and philosophy that contributes to student access and success.
Location: NMU South Campus, Gqeberha
Department: Education
Faculty: Education
Terms of appointment: Five-year fixed-term contract, renewable based on performance and operational requirements.
Core purpose of job:
- To provide strategic, transformational, transformative and visionary leadership to the faculty of education.
- To develop, implement and participate in the universitywide decision-making processes towards achieving the faculty’s strategic goals and, ultimately, its 2030 vision.
Key performance areas:
To strategically direct and manage the underlying deliverables in and for the education faculty, which include:
- Transformational and transformative academic leadership;
- Excellence in learning and teaching;
- Excellence in research, innovation and internationalisation;
- Human resources management;
- Financial and physical resources management;
- Stakeholder engagement; and
- Marketing.
Core competencies:
- Intellectual and academic leadership skills;
- Change management and transformation skills;
- Excellent communication skills;
- Strategic thinking;
- Complex problem-solving skills;
- Influencing and negotiation skills; and
- Excellent interpersonal and networking skills.
Requirements:
- A doctoral degree in education or a related field;
- At least eight to 10 years’ senior management experience, of which five must have been in the area of higher education;
- Demonstrable experience and track record in the scholarship of learning and teaching;
- Demonstrable experience of working with the basic education sector in an unevenly served basic education context;
- Proven scholarly abilities and achievements suitable for leading a growing faculty; and
- Proven experience in managing and leading the deployment of academic missions, namely learning and teaching, research and engagement.
Apply online:
Visit Vacancies.mandela.ac.za
Applications must be accompanied by a recent and comprehensive CV; a cover letter stating how the applicant satisfies each of the requirements in respect of each of the key performance areas and core competencies listed above; and an official NMU job application form. An application which does not comply with these requirements will be regarded as incomplete.
Note: All shortlisted candidates will be required to undergo psychometric assessments. Furthermore, it is expected that all shortlisted candidates will:
- Give permission to undergo verifications of qualifications, publications, credit records and criminal records as well as any other verification deemed appropriate by NMU;
- Deliver a 15-minute presentation, the topic of which will be communicated timeously; and
- Provide details of at least three individuals who are capable of providing professional references.
Closing date for applications: September 8 2023
Inquires: Contact Lungisani Ntiyantiya via phone on 041-504-1213 or email lungisani.ntiyantiya@mandela.ac.za
NMU reserves the right to not make an appointment. In considering candidates for appointment into advertised posts, preference will be in accordance with the approved NMU Employment Equity Plan.