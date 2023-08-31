JOB AD | Executive dean of Education at Nelson Mandela University

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has a vacancy for an executive dean of education.

This innovative university in the Eastern Cape embraces the values and legacy of former president Nelson Mandela and pursues a humanising educational purpose and philosophy that contributes to student access and success.

Location: NMU South Campus, Gqeberha

Department: Education

Faculty: Education

Terms of appointment: Five-year fixed-term contract, renewable based on performance and operational requirements.

Core purpose of job:

To provide strategic, transformational, transformative and visionary leadership to the faculty of education.

To develop, implement and participate in the universitywide decision-making processes towards achieving the faculty’s strategic goals and, ultimately, its 2030 vision.

Key performance areas:

To strategically direct and manage the underlying deliverables in and for the education faculty, which include:

Transformational and transformative academic leadership;

Excellence in learning and teaching;

Excellence in research, innovation and internationalisation;

Human resources management;

Financial and physical resources management;

Stakeholder engagement; and

Marketing.

Core competencies:

Intellectual and academic leadership skills;

Change management and transformation skills;

Excellent communication skills;

Strategic thinking;

Complex problem-solving skills;

Influencing and negotiation skills; and

Excellent interpersonal and networking skills.

Requirements:

A doctoral degree in education or a related field;

At least eight to 10 years’ senior management experience, of which five must have been in the area of higher education;

Demonstrable experience and track record in the scholarship of learning and teaching;

Demonstrable experience of working with the basic education sector in an unevenly served basic education context;

Proven scholarly abilities and achievements suitable for leading a growing faculty; and

Proven experience in managing and leading the deployment of academic missions, namely learning and teaching, research and engagement.

Apply online:

Visit Vacancies.mandela.ac.za

Applications must be accompanied by a recent and comprehensive CV; a cover letter stating how the applicant satisfies each of the requirements in respect of each of the key performance areas and core competencies listed above; and an official NMU job application form. An application which does not comply with these requirements will be regarded as incomplete.

Note: All shortlisted candidates will be required to undergo psychometric assessments. Furthermore, it is expected that all shortlisted candidates will:

Give permission to undergo verifications of qualifications, publications, credit records and criminal records as well as any other verification deemed appropriate by NMU;

Deliver a 15-minute presentation, the topic of which will be communicated timeously; and

Provide details of at least three individuals who are capable of providing professional references.

Closing date for applications: September 8 2023

Inquires: Contact Lungisani Ntiyantiya via phone on 041-504-1213 or email lungisani.ntiyantiya@mandela.ac.za

This article was sponsored by Nelson Mandela University.