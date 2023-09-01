JOB AD | Senior director of international education at Nelson Mandela University

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has a vacancy for a senior director of international education.

This innovative university in the Eastern Cape embraces the values and legacy of former president Nelson Mandela and pursues a humanising educational purpose and philosophy that contributes to student access and success.

Location: NMU South Campus, Gqeberha

Department: International office

Faculty: Research, innovation and internationalisation

Reporting to: Deputy vice-chancellor of research, innovation and internationalisation

Terms of appointment: Five-year fixed-term contract, renewable based on performance and operational requirements.

Core purpose of job:

Provide both strategic management and leadership of NMU's internationalisation initiatives in line with the university's three academic missions of learning and teaching, research and engagement;

Facilitate the attraction, support and retention of international students;

Promote positive and productive international partnerships that advance the intentions of university’s 2030 vision; and

Facilitate and support the institutional academic and strategic internationalisation programme led by the vice-chancellor of research, innovation and internationalisation and senior executives of the university.

Key performance areas:

Develop and implement appropriate strategic plans for the internationalisation of the NMU's activities in line with its three academic missions of learning and teaching, research and engagement;

Lend support to the institutional academic and strategic internationalisation programme led by the vice-chancellor of research, innovation and internationalisation and senior executives of the university;

Strengthen and grow the footprint of the institution across the rest of the African continent and grow and nurture existing partnerships in the global south;

Strengthen and grow international exchange programmes;

Strengthen NMU's relationships with other institutions of higher learning, locally, regionally, nationally and globally;

Collaborate with academic administration in directing the recruitment programmes of international students;

Contribute to the positive identity enhancement, marketing and profiling of NMU internationally in liaison with the university's communication and marketing department;

Actively promote a culture that supports internationalisation at NMU;

Manage human resources and direct, manage and maintain the finances of the international office in line with institutional policies and best practice;

Develop and implement systems and processes for the effective management of international partnerships at the NMU; and

Support the university with regard to its transformational agenda in line with the vision, mission and values of the institution.

Core competencies:

Ability to provide strategic leadership to an international office;

Ability to engage with diverse stakeholders regionally, nationally and internationally;

A comprehensive knowledge of the higher education legislation and regulatory frameworks related to international education;

An in-depth insight into trends in higher education nationally and internationally;

A sound knowledge of academic administrative requirements in respect of the admission and enrolment of students;

Strong financial planning and management skills;

Excellent marketing and networking skills;

Excellent written and verbal communications skills;

Ability to build and actively maintain working relationships and/or networks of contacts to further the university’s goals;

D eveloping and inspiring commitment to a vision of success and supporting, promoting and ensuring alignment with the university’s vision and values.

Requirements:

A doctorate in a relevant field, along with a demonstrated understanding of an academic environment;

At least eight to 10 years’ senior management experience, of which five must have been in the area of higher education internationalisation or a similar environment;

Familiarity with South African immigration and other national regulatory frameworks and policies related to international students in higher education; and

Significant experience working with international students at different academic levels.

Apply online:

Visit Vacancies.mandela.ac.za

Applications must be accompanied by a recent and comprehensive CV; a cover letter stating how the applicant satisfies each of the requirements in respect of each of the key performance areas and core competencies listed above; and an official NMU job application form. An application which does not comply with these requirements will be regarded as incomplete.

Note: All shortlisted candidates will be required to undergo psychometric assessments. Furthermore, it is expected that all shortlisted candidates will:

Give permission to undergo verifications of qualifications, publications, credit records and criminal records as well as any other verification deemed appropriate by NMU;

Deliver a 15-minute presentation, the topic of which will be communicated timeously; and

Provide details of at least three individuals who are capable of providing professional references.

Closing date for applications: September 8 2023

Enquires: Contact Lungisani Ntiyantiya via phone on 041-504-1213 or email lungisani.ntiyantiya@mandela.ac.za

