JOB AD | Senior director of international education at Nelson Mandela University
The successful candidate will help strengthen and grow the global footprint of this progressive Eastern Cape institution
Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has a vacancy for a senior director of international education.
This innovative university in the Eastern Cape embraces the values and legacy of former president Nelson Mandela and pursues a humanising educational purpose and philosophy that contributes to student access and success.
Location: NMU South Campus, Gqeberha
Department: International office
Faculty: Research, innovation and internationalisation
Reporting to: Deputy vice-chancellor of research, innovation and internationalisation
Terms of appointment: Five-year fixed-term contract, renewable based on performance and operational requirements.
Core purpose of job:
- Provide both strategic management and leadership of NMU's internationalisation initiatives in line with the university's three academic missions of learning and teaching, research and engagement;
- Facilitate the attraction, support and retention of international students;
- Promote positive and productive international partnerships that advance the intentions of university’s 2030 vision; and
- Facilitate and support the institutional academic and strategic internationalisation programme led by the vice-chancellor of research, innovation and internationalisation and senior executives of the university.
Key performance areas:
- Develop and implement appropriate strategic plans for the internationalisation of the NMU's activities in line with its three academic missions of learning and teaching, research and engagement;
- Lend support to the institutional academic and strategic internationalisation programme led by the vice-chancellor of research, innovation and internationalisation and senior executives of the university;
- Strengthen and grow the footprint of the institution across the rest of the African continent and grow and nurture existing partnerships in the global south;
- Strengthen and grow international exchange programmes;
- Strengthen NMU's relationships with other institutions of higher learning, locally, regionally, nationally and globally;
- Collaborate with academic administration in directing the recruitment programmes of international students;
- Contribute to the positive identity enhancement, marketing and profiling of NMU internationally in liaison with the university's communication and marketing department;
- Actively promote a culture that supports internationalisation at NMU;
- Manage human resources and direct, manage and maintain the finances of the international office in line with institutional policies and best practice;
- Develop and implement systems and processes for the effective management of international partnerships at the NMU; and
- Support the university with regard to its transformational agenda in line with the vision, mission and values of the institution.
Core competencies:
- Ability to provide strategic leadership to an international office;
- Ability to engage with diverse stakeholders regionally, nationally and internationally;
- A comprehensive knowledge of the higher education legislation and regulatory frameworks related to international education;
- An in-depth insight into trends in higher education nationally and internationally;
- A sound knowledge of academic administrative requirements in respect of the admission and enrolment of students;
- Strong financial planning and management skills;
- Excellent marketing and networking skills;
- Excellent written and verbal communications skills;
- Ability to build and actively maintain working relationships and/or networks of contacts to further the university’s goals;
- Developing and inspiring commitment to a vision of success and supporting, promoting and ensuring alignment with the university’s vision and values.
Requirements:
- A doctorate in a relevant field, along with a demonstrated understanding of an academic environment;
- At least eight to 10 years’ senior management experience, of which five must have been in the area of higher education internationalisation or a similar environment;
- Familiarity with South African immigration and other national regulatory frameworks and policies related to international students in higher education; and
- Significant experience working with international students at different academic levels.
Apply online:
Visit Vacancies.mandela.ac.za
Applications must be accompanied by a recent and comprehensive CV; a cover letter stating how the applicant satisfies each of the requirements in respect of each of the key performance areas and core competencies listed above; and an official NMU job application form. An application which does not comply with these requirements will be regarded as incomplete.
Note: All shortlisted candidates will be required to undergo psychometric assessments. Furthermore, it is expected that all shortlisted candidates will:
- Give permission to undergo verifications of qualifications, publications, credit records and criminal records as well as any other verification deemed appropriate by NMU;
- Deliver a 15-minute presentation, the topic of which will be communicated timeously; and
- Provide details of at least three individuals who are capable of providing professional references.
Closing date for applications: September 8 2023
Enquires: Contact Lungisani Ntiyantiya via phone on 041-504-1213 or email lungisani.ntiyantiya@mandela.ac.za
This article was sponsored by Nelson Mandela University.
NMU reserves the right to not make an appointment. In considering candidates for appointment into advertised posts, preference will be in accordance with the approved NMU Employment Equity Plan.