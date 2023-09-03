'My unique machine-gun chant makes me good at my job'

What does an auctioneer do — specifically one who auctions racehorses?
An auctioneer, or bid caller, facilitates the sale between the buyer and the seller, and their job is to ensure that the seller gets the best price possible for their assets and the buyer pays the best market-related price for the asset.
When it comes to auctioning racehorses, thorough preparation is a prerequisite as it is the auctioneer's responsibility to provide the correct information with regards to the pedigree and latest updates on the horse being sold.
You started your career as a tobacco auctioneer in Zimbabwe. How did you end up as a bloodstock auctioneer in South Africa?
Starting off as a tobacco auctioneer has put me in good stead for any auctioneering category that I would like to enter should the situation arise.
The passage of time and the skills imparted on the tobacco floors by the late Peter Lovemore put me in the position where I was fortunate enough to cross paths with renowned horse racing personalities Brian Finch, Amanda Carey, Grant Knowles, John Koster and the Bass family.
Starting as a bid spotter, I gained valuable knowledge of the horse racing landscape, and under the tutelage of Andrew Miller was able to find my way onto the podium, where my journey as a bloodstock auctioneer in South Africa began.
You were recently named 2023's South African National Auction champion. Tell me about the competition and what the win means to you.
Being crowned champion is definitely a feather in the cap of an illustrious career, but what makes it even more special is that it serves as recognition of one’s talent and ability among your peers and the industry at large.
And 2023 was a special year as the winner was given an all-expenses wild card entry to the World Auction Championships courtesy of the National Auction Association, which were held in Oklahoma in the US, and I had the privilege and pleasure of attending.
What do you think makes you good at your job?
My versatility and ability to adapt to many different scenarios, asset classes and audiences, and my unique machine-gun chant are some key factors that I think make me good at my job.
What are some of the lessons you have learnt at work?
Without doubt the biggest lesson I have learnt throughout my career as an auctioneer is that one needs to be confident, well spoken, have a sense of authority without being arrogant and be able to command the event with presence.
What did you want to be when you were a child?
A pilot or a doctor. I was always fascinated by the level of professionalism that they seemed to exude and just how they carried themselves as they went about their business.
What is your go-to career advice for young people?
Irrespective of what career choice you make, I encourage young people to seek as much advice and guidance as they can access. One must never stop learning, as the world continues to evolve and we need to stay in touch and abreast of the times.
My Brilliant Career
'My unique machine-gun chant makes me good at my job'
Charles Rwizi is a thoroughbred bloodstock auctioneer
Image: SUPPLIED
