JOB ADS | The GCIS is hiring

The Government Communication & Information System (GCIS) aims to deliver effective strategic government communication and proactively communicate with the public about government policies, plans, programmes and achievements.

It is looking to fill the following positions:

Director: Strategic planning, performance monitoring and reporting

Centre: Pretoria

Pretoria Branch: Corporate services

Reference number: 3/1/5/1-23/37

3/1/5/1-23/37 Requirements and duties: Click here for more information.

Remuneration : A ll-inclusive package of R1,162,200 to R1,365,411 per annum, of which 70% will be basic salary and 30% may be structured according to the individual's needs. The successful candidate will be required to sign a performance agreement.

Enquiries: Call Paul Kwerane on 012-473-0407.

Director: International media engagement

Centre: Pretoria

Pretoria Branch: Corporate services

Reference number: 3/1/5/1 — 23/38

3/1/5/1 — 23/38 Requirements and duties: Click here for more information.

Remuneration : A ll-inclusive package of R1,162,200 to R1,365,411 per annum, of which 70% will be basic salary and 30% may be structured according to the individual's needs. The successful candidate will be required to sign a performance agreement.

Enquiries: Call Neli Shuping on 012-473-0042.

Director: Digital media

Centre: Pretoria

Pretoria Branch: Corporate services

Corporate services Reference number: 3/1/5/1-23/39

3/1/5/1-23/39 Requirements and duties: Click here for more information.

Remuneration : A ll-inclusive package of R1,162,200 to R1,365,411 per annum, of which 70% will be basic salary and 30% may be structured according to the individual's needs. The successful candidate will be required to sign a performance agreement.

Enquiries: Call William Baloyi on 012-473-0497.

Applications:

Send your application to the director-general of the GCIS, Private Bag X745, Pretoria, 0001, or hand deliver it to Tshedimosetso House, 1035 corner Francis Baard and Festival streets, Hatfield, Pretoria.

Applications must be marked for the attention of Milcent Kotelo and include the applicable reference number.

The closing date for applications for all positions is September 8 2023.

Preference will be given to candidates in line with employment equity goals.

This article was sponsored by GCIS.