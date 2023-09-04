JOB ADS | The Information Regulator of SA is hiring

The Information Regulator of SA is a juristic person established in terms of section 39 of the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 (Popia), which enjoins the regulator to be independent and impartial and to perform its functions and exercise its powers without fear, favour or prejudice. It is accountable to the National Assembly and has jurisdiction throughout the country.

The regulator is responsible for the promotion and protection of the right to privacy as it relates to the protection of personal information and right of access to information. In this regard, it exercises its powers and performs its functions in accordance with Popia and the Promotion of Access to Information Act 2 of 2000 (PAIA) as amended.

The body consists of five members, namely a chair and four ordinary members appointed by the president of SA for a five-year term. The chair and two ordinary members are appointed on a full-time basis and the other two members on a part-time basis.

Section 47 of Popia empowers the regulator to establish its own administration to assist it in the performance of its functions. In this regard, the regulator must appoint a CEO and other staff members to assist it in the performance of its functions.

The regulator is hereby inviting suitably qualified candidates whose appointment will promote equity and representivity to submit applications for these vacant positions:

Senior manager: Compliance and monitoring (PAIA)

Reference: IR1/08/2023

Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Braamfontein, Johannesburg Salary level: 13

Salary: R1,162,200 per annum (All-inclusive package and not negotiable)

Senior officer: Compliance and monitoring (Popia)

Reference: IR2/08/2023

IR2/08/2023 Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary level: 11

11 Salary: R811,560 per annum (all-inclusive package; not negotiable)

Senior officer: Complaints and investigations (Popia)

Reference: IR3/08/2023

Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary level: 11

11 Salary: R811,560 per annum (all-inclusive package; not negotiable)

Senior Security Compromise officer: information technology (data breach)

Reference: IR4/08/2023

Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary level: 11

11 Salary: R811,560 per annum (all-inclusive package; not negotiable)

Secretary

Reference: IR5/08/2023

IR5/08/2023 Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary level: 5

5 Salary: R202,233 per annum (basic salary; not negotiable)

Internship: Media Production and Graphic Design

Reference: IR6/08/2023

IR6/08/2023 Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Duration of contract: 24 months

24 months Stipend: R84,519 per annum (not negotiable)

Internship: Finance and supply chain management (Two positions available)

Reference: IR7/08/2023

IR7/08/2023 Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Duration of contract: 24 months

24 months Stipend: R84,519 per annum (not negotiable)

Internship: Administration

Reference: IR8/08/2023

IR8/08/2023 Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Duration of contract: 24 months

24 months Stipend: R84,519 per annum (not negotiable)

The closing date for applications for all positions is September 8; people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

For detailed information about each position, and application details, visit Inforegulator.org.za/vacancies

This article was sponsored by the Information Regulator (SA).