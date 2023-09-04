JOB ADS | The Information Regulator of SA is hiring
There are nine positions available, ranging from senior staff to internships
The Information Regulator of SA is a juristic person established in terms of section 39 of the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 (Popia), which enjoins the regulator to be independent and impartial and to perform its functions and exercise its powers without fear, favour or prejudice. It is accountable to the National Assembly and has jurisdiction throughout the country.
The regulator is responsible for the promotion and protection of the right to privacy as it relates to the protection of personal information and right of access to information. In this regard, it exercises its powers and performs its functions in accordance with Popia and the Promotion of Access to Information Act 2 of 2000 (PAIA) as amended.
The body consists of five members, namely a chair and four ordinary members appointed by the president of SA for a five-year term. The chair and two ordinary members are appointed on a full-time basis and the other two members on a part-time basis.
Section 47 of Popia empowers the regulator to establish its own administration to assist it in the performance of its functions. In this regard, the regulator must appoint a CEO and other staff members to assist it in the performance of its functions.
The regulator is hereby inviting suitably qualified candidates whose appointment will promote equity and representivity to submit applications for these vacant positions:
Senior manager: Compliance and monitoring (PAIA)
- Reference: IR1/08/2023
- Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- Salary level: 13
- Salary: R1,162,200 per annum (All-inclusive package and not negotiable)
Senior officer: Compliance and monitoring (Popia)
- Reference: IR2/08/2023
- Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- Salary level: 11
- Salary: R811,560 per annum (all-inclusive package; not negotiable)
Senior officer: Complaints and investigations (Popia)
- Reference: IR3/08/2023
- Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- Salary level: 11
- Salary: R811,560 per annum (all-inclusive package; not negotiable)
Senior Security Compromise officer: information technology (data breach)
- Reference: IR4/08/2023
- Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- Salary level: 11
- Salary: R811,560 per annum (all-inclusive package; not negotiable)
Secretary
- Reference: IR5/08/2023
- Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- Salary level: 5
- Salary: R202,233 per annum (basic salary; not negotiable)
Internship: Media Production and Graphic Design
- Reference: IR6/08/2023
- Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- Duration of contract: 24 months
- Stipend: R84,519 per annum (not negotiable)
Internship: Finance and supply chain management (Two positions available)
- Reference: IR7/08/2023
- Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- Duration of contract: 24 months
- Stipend: R84,519 per annum (not negotiable)
Internship: Administration
- Reference: IR8/08/2023
- Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- Duration of contract: 24 months
- Stipend: R84,519 per annum (not negotiable)
The closing date for applications for all positions is September 8; people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
For detailed information about each position, and application details, visit Inforegulator.org.za/vacancies
This article was sponsored by the Information Regulator (SA).