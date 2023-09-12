Call for members of the public to serve on SAQA's audit and risk committee

The South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), the oversight body of the National Qualifications Framework, is calling for individuals to serve on its audit and risk committee for the period of four years, from January 1 2024 to December 31 2027.

The audit and risk committee is constituted as a statutory committee in respect of its statutory duties in terms of sections 76 (4)(d) and 77 of the Public Finance Management Act, 1999, and a committee of the SAQA board in respect of all other duties assigned to it by the board.

Purpose of SAQA's audit and risk committee

The board appoints audit and risk committee members to assist the board in fulfilling its fiduciary duties. Members will be required to advise the board about discharging its responsibilities concerning the operation of adequate systems and financial controls, corporate accountability, and the associated risks in terms of management assurance and financial reporting.

The work of the committee must align with SAQA’s strategic plan.

Criteria for appointment

Individuals interested in serving on SAQA's audit and risk committee must be:

Chartered accountants currently registered with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants SA or South African Institute of Chartered Accountants;

Attorneys or advocates registered with the Legal Practice Council;

Auditors registered with the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors; or

Certified risk management professionals or fellows of the Institute of Risk Management SA.

Individuals should have at least three years of relevant work experience in their respective fields. Public sector experience will be an added advantage.

Meeting fees are paid according to the National Treasury guidelines.

Applications

Interested individuals may submit their CVs as well as copies of their identity document and qualifications via email to the SAQA Secretariat (saqasecretariat@saqa.org.za).

The closing date for applications is September 30 2023.

Kindly note that SAQA will verify the qualifications and professional designations of successful candidates before the appointment.

This article was sponsored by the South African Qualifications Authority.