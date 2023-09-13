Looking for an education post in Australia? John Paul College is hiring

John Paul College, a co-ed Catholic school in Western Australia, has a reputation for excellence. Built on the five pillars of academic, athletic, cultural, wellbeing and social justice, the school is looking to expand its staff.

John Paul College, which prides itself in its holistic approach to education, has 700 students and 80 staff members.

The school is committed to providing an environment where students and staff can excel. All staff have a major role to play in the school's mission to offer a quality Catholic education and to live out the school's values of justice, peace and charity. No matter which department you work in, you will be making a valuable contribution to John Paul College.

The terms and conditions of employment at the school are in accordance with the Enterprise Bargaining Agreement and Award. Additionally, the school offers the chief education officer remote area packaging and teacher housing subsidy.