Looking for an education post in Australia? John Paul College is hiring
The co-ed Catholic school invites teaching staff to apply for the list of open vacancies
John Paul College, a co-ed Catholic school in Western Australia, has a reputation for excellence. Built on the five pillars of academic, athletic, cultural, wellbeing and social justice, the school is looking to expand its staff.
John Paul College, which prides itself in its holistic approach to education, has 700 students and 80 staff members.
The school is committed to providing an environment where students and staff can excel. All staff have a major role to play in the school's mission to offer a quality Catholic education and to live out the school's values of justice, peace and charity. No matter which department you work in, you will be making a valuable contribution to John Paul College.
The terms and conditions of employment at the school are in accordance with the Enterprise Bargaining Agreement and Award. Additionally, the school offers the chief education officer remote area packaging and teacher housing subsidy.
John Paul College welcomes teaching and non-teaching staff to submit a cover letter and CV exploring employment options at the school. See below for the available positions.
Salary structure from January 2024:
Step four: R1.03m for SA teachers with at least two years teaching experience
Step five to 10: Salary is commensurate with the years of teaching experience and qualifications.
Learn about the successful experience of physical ed teacher, Andrew Dutton, who recently relocated from Joburg to take up a teaching position at John Paul College - Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.
Vacancies
Teaching Positions:
- Design & technology wood/metal (workplace trainer);
- Digital media;
- English;
- Mathematics;
- Music;
- Physical education;
- Religious education; and
- Science
Click here for more information on the positions.
How to apply
Submit the following documents to the principal, Bradley Hall, via the school's administration email: admin@jpc.wa.edu.au.
- A cover letter no longer than 1 x A4 page
- CV outlining qualifications, experience, extra-curricular activities, recent professional development, and a minimum of three references.
- A completed employment history form, located on the school's website; and
- All employees must have a current “Working With Children Check” and be a member of the Teacher’s Registration Board Western Australia.
- Applications for SA candidates close on September 20 2023.
This article was sponsored by John Paul College.