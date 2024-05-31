JOB ADS | The department of employment & labour is hiring

The department of employment & labour is looking for three qualified candidates to appoint to the audit committee of the Compensation Fund. The main objective of this fund is to provide compensation for disability, illness and death resulting from occupational injuries and diseases.

Available positions:

1 x audit committee chairperson; and

2 x audit committee members.

Term of office: These appointments are for a period of three years, but may be subject to renewals at the discretion of the Accounting Authority.

Location: Pretoria

Salary: Members of the audit committee will be remunerated according to rates approved by the department in line with guidelines issued by the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica)/Auditor-General of SA (AGSA).

Requirements:

Applicants must have extensive experience in corporate governance, integrity, analytical reasoning abilities, strong leadership, good communication skills and sound knowledge.

They must be in possession of a senior certificate, a r elevant three- or four-year degree and a relevant post-graduate qualification.

They must have at least 10+ years’ experience in any of these fields: accounting, auditing, financial management, governance, legal, business, information communication technology (ICT), project management, human resource management or planning, monitoring and evaluation.

Applicants must be affiliated with and/or certified by a professionally recognised body or similar: CIA, CA (SA), CISA, CISM, CRISC, CRMA, IRMSA, IIA, ISACA or any internal audit/accounting-related professional.

The following will be an added advantage:

Experience in and/or knowledge of the public sector.

Highly specialised knowledge of internal control and accounting practices and, in particular, accounting and public sector reporting frameworks/models.

Intensive knowledge and understanding of and exposure to legislation/policies: Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), Generally Recognised Accounting Practice (GRAP), Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Treasury regulation and other relevant legislation and practice notes.

Knowledge and understanding of ICT, including the role of ICT in internal and external audits.

Duties:

To execute roles and responsibilities as outlined in chapter 27 of Treasury Regulation issued in terms of the PFMA.

To provide advice to the Executive Authority and Accounting Authority of the department of employment & labour Compensation Fund on internal audit and internal financial controls, risk management, accounting policies and frameworks, as well as legal and ICT matters.

To review the annual financial statement to provide the department with an authoritative and credible view of its financial position, its efficiency and effectiveness and its overall level of compliance with the relevant acts, legislation, policies and procedures.

To ensure the adequacy, reliability and accuracy of financial reporting and performance information, effective governance and to respond to issues raised by the Auditor-General in the audit report.

The chairperson of the audit committee will also serve as an audit committee member of the department of employment & labour during their term of office:

They should provide leadership in the audit committee meetings, prepare audit committee reports and interrogate management reports.

They will be responsible for preparing Compensation Fund annual and quarterly audit committee reports and present these reports to the department of employment & labour audit committee and/or director-general.

They must ensure that all the responsibilities and roles of the audit committee are discharged according to the approved charter and any relevant act, standards and regulations.

The audit committee members must review the following:

The adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control system;

The governance and risk management areas of the Compensation Fund's operations to be covered in the scope of internal and external audits;

The adequacy, reliability and accuracy of the financial information provided by management to users of such information;

The effectiveness of ICT governance, strategies and policies;

Any accounting and auditing concerns identified as a result of internal and external audits;

Departmental performance and compliance with legal and regulatory provisions; and

The activities of internal audit function including its annual audit plan, co-ordination with external auditors, reporting of significant investigations and the responses of management to specific recommendations.

Applications:

Applications quoting the reference number “HR 5/1/2/3/89" must be submitted on the new Z83 form, obtainable from any public service department or online here. A recently updated and comprehensive CV with detailed previous experience is also required.

Applications must be marked for the attention of the sub-directorate: Human Resources Planning Practices and Administration, Compensation Fund.

Send your application to the chief director: Corporate Services, PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001, or hand-deliver it to Compensation House, 167 Thabo Sehume Street, Delta Heights Building, Pretoria.

Note:

The department does not accept applications via email or fax.

Received applications using the incorrect application for employment (old Z83 form) will not be considered.

Each application for employment form must be fully completed, initialled and signed by the applicant.

All fields of sections A, B, C and D of the Z83 form must be completed in full. Due to limited space on the form, for sections E, F and G, it is acceptable for applicants to indicate “refer to CV” or “see attached”. The questions related to conditions that prevent reappointment under part F must be answered.

Applicants who do not comply with the above-mentioned instruction/requirements, as well as applications received late will not be considered.

Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates only. If you have not been contacted within eight weeks after the closing date of this advertisement, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Only shortlisted candidates will be required to submit certified copies of qualifications and other related documents on or before the day of their interview following the communication from the department's human resources department; such qualifications and other related documents will be in line with the requirements of this advert. Foreign qualifications must be accompanied by an evaluation report issued by the SA Qualification Authority (Saqa).

Suitable candidates will be subjected to a personnel suitability check (criminal record, citizenship, credit record checks, qualification verification and employment verification).

Successful candidates will be expected to sign a performance agreement.

Closing date: June 10 2024 at 4pm

Enquiries: Call Mr S Zwane on 012 319 9320/9294.

The department of employment & labour reserves the right not to make any appointment(s) to the above posts. The department is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer. The Employment Equity Plan of the department shall inform the employment decision. It is the department’s intention to promote equity (race, gender and disability) through the filling of these posts. Coloureds, Indians, whites and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

This article was sponsored by the department of employment & labour.