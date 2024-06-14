Careers

JOB ADS | The Information Regulator of SA is hiring

There are 11 positions available, including senior manager of strategic support and governance, ICT infrastructure lead, and complaints and investigations officers

14 June 2024 - 10:55
Sponsored
The Information Regulator of SA ensures South Africans' personal information is protected and that citizens also have effective access to information.
Image: 123RF/videoflow

The Information Regulator of SA is a juristic person established in terms of section 39 of the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 (POPIA), which enjoins the regulator to be independent and impartial and to perform its functions and exercise its powers without fear, favour or prejudice. It is accountable to the National Assembly and has jurisdiction throughout the country.

The regulator is responsible for the promotion and protection of the right to privacy as it relates to the protection of personal information and right of access to information. In this regard, it exercises its powers and performs its functions in accordance with POPIA and the Promotion of Access to Information Act 2 of 2000 (PAIA) as amended.

The regulator consists of five members, namely a chairperson and four ordinary members appointed by the president of SA for a five-year term. The chairperson and two ordinary members are appointed on a full-time basis and the other two members on a part-time basis. 

Section 47 of POPIA empowers the regulator to establish its own administration to assist it in the performance of its functions. In this regard, the regulator must appoint a CEO and other staff members to assist it in the performance of its functions.

The regulator is hereby inviting suitably qualified candidates, whose appointment will promote equity and representativeness, to submit applications for the following vacant positions; people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Senior Manager: Strategic Support and Governance

Senior Security Compromise Officer: Legal

Office Manager: Office of the CEO

ICT Infrastructure Lead

ICT Service Delivery Manager

Complaints and Investigations Officer: POPIA — two positions available

Complaints and Investigations Officer: PAIA — two positions available

Practitioner: Supply Chain Management

Receptionist/Switchboard Operator

The closing date for applications for all positions is June 21 at 4.30pm. 

For detailed information about each position, and application details, visit Inforegulator.org.za/vacancies

This article was sponsored by the Information Regulator (SA).

