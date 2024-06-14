JOB ADS | The Information Regulator of SA is hiring

The Information Regulator of SA is a juristic person established in terms of section 39 of the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 (POPIA), which enjoins the regulator to be independent and impartial and to perform its functions and exercise its powers without fear, favour or prejudice. It is accountable to the National Assembly and has jurisdiction throughout the country.

The regulator is responsible for the promotion and protection of the right to privacy as it relates to the protection of personal information and right of access to information. In this regard, it exercises its powers and performs its functions in accordance with POPIA and the Promotion of Access to Information Act 2 of 2000 (PAIA) as amended.

The regulator consists of five members, namely a chairperson and four ordinary members appointed by the president of SA for a five-year term. The chairperson and two ordinary members are appointed on a full-time basis and the other two members on a part-time basis.

Section 47 of POPIA empowers the regulator to establish its own administration to assist it in the performance of its functions. In this regard, the regulator must appoint a CEO and other staff members to assist it in the performance of its functions.

The regulator is hereby inviting suitably qualified candidates, whose appointment will promote equity and representativeness, to submit applications for the following vacant positions; people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Senior Manager: Strategic Support and Governance

Reference: IR1/05/2024

Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary level: 13

13 Salary: R1,216,824 per annum (all-inclusive package; not negotiable)

Click here for more information and application details.

Senior Security Compromise Officer: Legal

Reference: IR2/05/2024

Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary level: 11

11 Salary: R849,702 per annum (all-inclusive package; not negotiable)

Click here for more information and application details.

Office Manager: Office of the CEO

Reference: IR3/05/2024

Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary level: 11

11 Salary: R849,702 per annum (all-inclusive package; not negotiable)

Click here for more information and application details.

ICT Infrastructure Lead

Reference: IR4/05/2024

Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary level: 11

11 Salary: R849,702 per annum (all-inclusive package; not negotiable)

Click here for more information and application details.

ICT Service Delivery Manager

Reference: IR5/05/2024

Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary level: 11

11 Salary: R849,702 per annum (all-inclusive package; not negotiable)

Click here for more information and application details.

Complaints and Investigations Officer: POPIA — two positions available

Reference: IR6/05/2024

Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary level: 9

9 Salary: R444,036 (Basic salary per annum and not negotiable)

R444,036 (Basic salary per annum and not negotiable) Click here for more information and application details.

Complaints and Investigations Officer: PAIA — two positions available

Reference: IR7/05/2024

IR7/05/2024 Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary level: 9

9 Salary: R444,036 (Basic salary per annum and not negotiable)

R444,036 (Basic salary per annum and not negotiable) Click here for more information and application details.

Practitioner: Supply Chain Management

Reference: IR8/05/2024

Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary level: 7

7 Salary: R308,154 (Basic salary per annum and not negotiable)

R308,154 (Basic salary per annum and not negotiable) Click here for more information and application details.

Receptionist/Switchboard Operator

Reference: IR9/05/2024

IR9/05/2024 Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary level: 4

4 Salary: R183,279 (Basic salary per annum and not negotiable)

R183,279 (Basic salary per annum and not negotiable) Click here for more information and application details.

The closing date for applications for all positions is June 21 at 4.30pm.

For detailed information about each position, and application details, visit Inforegulator.org.za/vacancies

This article was sponsored by the Information Regulator (SA).