Burnout, which is more than the usual stress and tiredness associated with work, can be devastating if left untreated.
“Burnout is a persistent feeling of physical and emotional exhaustion that frequently comes with pessimism and disengagement from work,” says psychiatrist Prof Renata Schoeman, head of healthcare leadership at Stellenbosch Business School.
“The culprits are usually an imbalance between the demands on what is expected of you at work and the time, finances, training, support systems, mentorship and other resources needed for you to do your job.”
She advises:
- Burnout must be addressed as early as possible as the costs — both monetary and nonmonetary — can be extremely high;
- Some of the effects of burnout on organisations include increased absenteeism, reduced productivity, poor work performance and high employee turnover;
- Burnout can result in depression, anxiety and other disorders that affect employees’ quality of living, relationships and outlook on life. Physical effects include cardiovascular disease, diabetes, gastrointestinal issues and a weakened immune systems;
- Organisations have a responsibility to find ways to promote mental wellness in their employees; and
- Employees need to be clear about their need to rest and recuperate, and must practise self-care by getting enough sleep and exercise, eating a nutritious diet, participating in leisure and creative activities, and finding a spiritual outlet.
How to avoid burnout
Image: 123RF/thodonal
