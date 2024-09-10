JOB ADS | The department of employment & labour’s Compensation Fund is hiring

TL homepage teaser until 9.30am on Sept 11; TL > ST > Business until same time on Sept 16.

The Compensation Fund of the department of employment & labour is looking for qualified candidates to fill 10 positions. The main objective of this fund is to provide compensation for disability, illness and death resulting from occupational injuries and diseases.

It is the department's intention to promote equity through the filling of these posts with the candidates whose transfer/appointment will promote representivity in line with the numeric targets as contained in its Employment Equity Plan. Coloureds, Indians, whites and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Available positions include:

Director: Human Resource Management

Note: This is a re-advertisement; candidates who previously applied are encouraged to reapply.

This is a re-advertisement; candidates who previously applied are encouraged to reapply. Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/61

HR 5/1/2/3/61 Remuneration: R 1,216,824 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 13)

R per annum (all inclusive) (SR 13) Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Relevant undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 7) in human resources management, psychology or social science and equivalent qualifications. Five years’ functional experience at middle management level in human resource management, development, performance management, e mployee health and wellness programmes, e mployee relations or HRPPA environment. A pre-entry certificate for the Nyukela Public Service Senior Management Services (SMS) programme is required.

Enquiries: Call SBN Mhlungu on 012-406-5723

Call SBN Mhlungu on 012-406-5723 Applications * : email Jobs-CF1@labour.gov.za

email Jobs-CF1@labour.gov.za Closing date: September 13 2024 at 4pm

Director: Orthotics and Prosthetics

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/138

HR 5/1/2/3/138 Remuneration: R 1,216,824 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 13)

R per annum (all inclusive) (SR 13) Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 7) in medical orthotics and prosthetics as recognised by Saqa. Postgraduate diploma in occupational health will be an added advantage. Registration with HPCSA. Five years’ experience at a middle/senior management level in a medical orthotics and prosthetics environment. A pre-entry certificate for the Nyukela Public Service SMS programme is required.

Enquiries: Call N Magonono on 060-983-2510

Call N Magonono on 060-983-2510 Applications * : email Jobs-CF2@labour.gov.za

email Closing date: September 13 2024 at 4pm

Director: Financial Control

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/139

HR 5/1/2/3/139 Remuneration: R 1,216,824 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 13)

R per annum (all inclusive) (SR 13) Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 7) in accounting or financial management. Five years’ experience at middle/senior management level in a financial management environment. A pre-entry certificate for the Nyukela Public Service SMS programme is required.

Enquiries: Call M Mokoena on 083-744-6233

Call M Mokoena on 083-744-6233 Applications * : email Jobs-CF2@labour.gov.za

* email Closing date: September 13 2024 at 4pm

Deputy director: Systems Administration

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/140

HR 5/1/2/3/140 Remuneration: R849,702 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 11)

R849,702 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 11) Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Three-year qualification in information technology or BCom in information systems. Five years’ functional experience in an information systems environment, of which two years must have been at assistant director or entry management level.

Enquiries: Call M Mokoena on 083-744-6233

Call M Mokoena on 083-744-6233 Applications * : email Jobs-CF2@labour.gov.za

* email Closing date: September 13 2024 at 4pm

Deputy director: Service Delivery and Client Support

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/61

HR 5/1/2/3/61 Remuneration: R1,003,890 annum (all inclusive) (SR 12)

R1,003,890 annum (all inclusive) (SR 12) Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Three-year qualification in communications, public relations, business administration, customer relations management or management. Five years’ functional experience in service delivery improvement or a client support environment, of which two years must have been at assistant director or entry management level with supervision.

Enquiries: Call M Mangena on 012-319-9140

Call M Mangena on 012-319-9140 Applications * : email Jobs-CF3@labour.gov.za

email Jobs-CF3@labour.gov.za Closing date: September 13 2024 at 4pm

Deputy director: Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/142

HR 5/1/2/3/142 Remuneration: R849,702 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 11)

R849,702 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 11) Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Three-year qualifications in supply chain, purchases, logistics, procurement management or commerce. Four years’ functional experience in supply chain management, of which two years must have been at an assistant director level in a supply chain environment.

Enquiries: Call M Mokoena on 083-744-6233

Call M Mokoena on 083-744-6233 Applications * : email Jobs-CF16@labour.gov.za

email Jobs-CF16@labour.gov.za Closing date: September 13 2024 at 4pm

Deputy director: Medical Payments

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/143

Remuneration: R849,702 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 11)

R849,702 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 11) Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Three-year qualification in accounting, finance, informatics, auditing, internal auditing, business management/administration or operations management. Five years' functional experience in a financial services, medical payments or claims processing environment, of which 2 years must have been at an assistant director or entry management level.

Enquiries: Call D Nkabinde on 079-883-0842

Call D Nkabinde on 079-883-0842 Applications * : email Jobs-CF17@labour.gov.za

* email Jobs-CF17@labour.gov.za Closing date: September 13 2024 at 4pm

Deputy director: Clinical Coding

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/144

HR 5/1/2/3/144 Remuneration: R849,702 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 11)

R849,702 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 11) Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Three-year qualification in accounting, IT or finance, or a clinical qualification. Five years' clinical coding experience in health insurance, medical aid or medical claims processing environment, of which two years must have been at entry management level.

Enquiries: Call N Morrison on 066-475-7000

Call N Morrison on 066-475-7000 Applications * : email Jobs-CF18@labour.gov.za

* email Closing date: September 13 2024 at 4pm

Assistant Director: Marketing and Communication

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/145

Remuneration: R444,036 per annum

R444,036 per annum Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Three years’ tertiary qualification in communications, marketing or public relations management. Four years’ functional experience as a senior communication officer in communications, marketing or public relations environment, of which two years must have been at a supervisory level.

Enquiries: Call D Seabo on 072-616-7729

Call D Seabo on 072-616-7729 Applications * : email Jobs-CF24@labour.gov.za

* email Jobs-CF24@labour.gov.za Closing date: September 13 2024 at 4pm

Assistant director: Bank Reconciliation

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/146

HR 5/1/2/3/146 Remuneration: R444,036 per annum

R444,036 per annum Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Three-year qualification in accounting or financial management. Two years’ functional experience in a bank reconciliation environment. Two years’ supervisory experience.

Enquiries: Call M Lonake on 066-479-2851

Call M Lonake on 066-479-2851 Applications * : email Jobs-CF10@labour.gov.za

* email Jobs-CF10@labour.gov.za Closing date: September 13 2024 at 4pm

*How to apply:

All applications must include a “new” Z83 form, fully completed, initialled and signed by the applicant. This form is obtainable from any public service department or online here. A recently updated and comprehensive CV with detailed previous experience is also required.

To apply online, use the correct email address associated with the post you wish to apply for; indicate the correct job title and the reference number of the post in the subject line of your email. Attachments, including the new Z83 form, must be submitted in a PDF format and as a single file.

Alternatively, applications addressed to the chief director: Corporate Services, can be delivered via post to PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001 or by hand to Compensation House, 167 Thabo Sehume Street, Delta Heights Building, Pretoria.

How to fill in the Z83 form:

All fields of section A, B, C and D must be completed in full.

Section E, F, G: due to the limited space on the form, it is acceptable for applicants to indicate “refer to CV” or “see attached”.

The questions related to conditions that prevent reappointment under Part F must be answered.

NB:

Failure to comply with the above instructions will result in your application being disqualified.

Applications received using the incorrect application for employment (“old” Z83 form) will not be considered.

Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates only.

Only shortlisted candidates will be required to submit certified copies of qualifications and other related documents on or before the day of their interview following communication from human resources; such qualifications and other related documents will be in line with the requirements of this advert.

The application requirement regarding a pre-entry certificate for the Nyukela Public Service SMS programme includes successful completion of this programme as endorsed by the National School of Government.

The department is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer. The Employment Equity Plan of the department shall inform the employment decision. It is the department’s intention to promote equity (race, gender and disability) through the filling of these posts.

This article was sponsored by the department of employment & labour.