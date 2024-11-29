JOB AD | The GCIS is looking for a director-general

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) aims to deliver effective strategic government communication and proactively communicate with the public about government policies, plans, programmes and achievements.

It is looking to fill the following vacant post; people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Director-General: GCIS

Centre: Pretoria

Term of employment: Five-year fixed contract

Salary level: 16

Salary: All-inclusive salary package of R2,259,984 per annum, of which 70% will be basic salary and 30% may be structured according to an individual’s needs. A non-pensionable allowance equal to 10% of the annual all-inclusive remuneration package is also payable.

Duties:

Reporting to the minister in the presidency, the director-general will be responsible for providing strategic leadership and direction in delivering the mandate of the department.

Serve as a spokesperson for the government.

Lead the repositioning of the GCIS to enhance its global and domestic reputation.

Provide leadership to the communication sector.

Ensure integration, coherence and standard performance of communication across all spheres of government.

Lead the transformation of the communication sector in line with government priorities.

Provide effective and timely support to the minister and deputy minister(s), including the government clusters.

Serve as the accounting officer of the department in ensuring that the resources allocated to the department are optimally deployed — and used efficiently and cost-effectively — to achieve the strategic objectives of the department.

Coordinate and organise the resources of the department and its entities to implement the National Development Plan: Vision 2030 and Medium-Term Strategic Framework priorities pertaining to the department.

Provide strategic management of the department by coordinating the implementation of the strategic vision and direction, leading the formulation and development of support and enabling tools to ensure execution, monitoring, evaluation and reporting of the departmental strategy and plans internally and to all applicable oversight bodies.

Strengthen the department’s governance, compliance and organisational capacity to deliver on its mandate.

Ensuring that South African citizens and global targeted communities are provided with timely, accurate and accessible information.

Ensure departmental entities function optimally and deliver on their respective mandates.

Ensure that the GCIS’s strategic projects and programmes are implemented efficiently, timeously and in a cost-effective manner.

Create a robust and agile policy review and development environment to ensure that communication remains a strategic thrust and key success indicator for all government programmes.

Lead SA’s communication agenda setting.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree (NQF level 8) as recognised by Saqa in Communication or Media Studies, Journalism or Public Relations majoring in Communication.

Candidates with an NQF Level 8 qualification in Public Administration, Public Management, Leadership, Social or Behavioural Sciences or related and equivalent qualification will be considered only if they possess a diploma (NQF Level 6) or degree (NQF Level 7) in Communication or Media Studies, Journalism or Public Relations majoring in Communication.

A pre-entry certificate for the Nyukela Public Service Senior Management Services (SMS) programme endorsed by the National School of Government is a requirement for appointment. For more information, click here

Skills and attributes:

Superior leadership skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Good interpersonal skills (the ability to interact with people at all levels).

Executive and people management skills.

Strong public speaking skills.

Proven change management skills and capability.

Analytical and organisational skills.

Complex stakeholder management skills (especially at intergovernmental level).

Innovative.

Creative thinking.

Strategic coordination skills.

Computer literacy.

Knowledge:

Extensive knowledge of the South African and international communications landscape.

An in-depth understanding of the government communication discipline.

A thorough knowledge and understanding of government policies and programmes.

Extensive knowledge of the government communication policy; the Constitution of the Republic of SA of 1996; the Public Service Act of 1994 and regulations; Public Administration Management Act of 2014; the Public Finance Management Act of 1999; and other relevant prescripts applicable in the communication sector, in the public service and for the entities reporting to the GCIS.

Competencies:

Strategic leadership and capability.

Financial management.

Risk management.

Corporate governance.

Applications:

All applications must include a “new” Z83 employment application form, fully completed, initialled and signed by the applicant. This form is obtainable from any public service department or online here.

A recently updated and comprehensive CV with detailed education (include courses passed) and previous experience is also required.

Applications directed to the Acting Director: HRM can be submitted via:

Post: GCIS, Private Bag X745, Pretoria, 0001;

Hand delivery: Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street (corner Festival Street), Hatfield, Pretoria; or

Email: recruitment27@gcis.gov.za

Applications must be marked for the attention of Priscilla Kgopyane and include this reference number: 3/1/5/1-24/27.

The closing date for applications is December 20 2024.

For enquiries, contact Paul Kwerane on 012 473 0407 or Linda Kaseke on 012 473 0128.

Note:

The “old” Z83 employment application form was withdrawn with effect from December 31 2020. Failure to submit an application on the “new” Z83 form will lead to disqualification.

Applicants are not required to submit copies of qualifications and other relevant documents on application. Communication regarding the submission of certified copies of qualifications and other relevant documents will be limited to shortlisted candidates. Therefore, only shortlisted candidates will be required to submit certified documents on or before the day of their interview, following communication from the department. Should an applicant be in possession of a foreign qualification, it must be accompanied by an evaluation certificate from Saqa.

Applicants who do not comply with the above-mentioned requirements, as well as applications received late, will not be considered.

Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates. If you have not been contacted within three months after the closing date of this advertisement, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

After the interview and technical exercise, the selection panel will recommend candidates to attend generic managerial competency assessment.

All appointments are subject to the verification of educational qualifications, previous experience, citizenship, reference checks and security vetting.

The successful candidate must disclose to the minister particulars of all registrable financial interests, sign a performance agreement and employment contract with the minister within three months from the date of assumption of duty and obtain a top-secret security clearance.

The successful candidate will enter into an employment contract with the GCIS that will be reviewed based on performance.

By submitting the employment application form, you agree and consent in terms of section 11 (1) of the Protection of Personal Information Act of 2013 (Popia), for the personal information you provide to the GCIS to be processed by the GCIS and its employees, agents, cabinet committees and subcontractors for recruitment purposes, in accordance with the act.

The GCIS is an equal-opportunity employer. In the filling of vacant posts, the objectives of section 195 (1) (i) of the Constitution of SA (Act 108 of 1996), the employment equity imperatives as defined by the Employment Equity Act of 1998, and relevant human resources policies of the department will be taken into consideration. Therefore, preference will be given to candidates whose appointment will assist the department in achieving its employment equity targets in terms of its employment equity plan. People with disabilities will be accommodated within reasonable limits and will be given preference regardless of race or gender.

The department reserves the right to fill or not to fill the vacant post.

This article was sponsored by the GCIS.