JOB ADS | The Hawks are hiring

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (commonly known as the Hawks) is an independent directorate within the SA Police Service (SAPS) to combat and investigate national priority crimes such as organised crime, serious commercial crime, and serious corruption.

It is looking to fill several senior management positions at a national and provincial level:

NATIONAL LEVEL (PRETORIA)

Component head: Governance and Corporate Services

(At the level of major general — salary level 14)

Office: Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Pretoria head office

Remuneration : Band B (Senior management service — SMS); all-inclusive flexible remuneration package of R1,461,492 per annum.

Duties and requirements: See the SAPS website.

Reference : DPCI/SMS/HO/10/2024

Section head: National Priority Violent Crimes — Serious Organised Crime Investigation

(At the level of brigadier — salary level 13)

Office: Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Pretoria head office

Remuneration : Band A (SMS); all-inclusive flexible remuneration package of R1,238,355 per annum.

Duties and requirements: See the SAPS website.

Reference : DPCI/SMS/HO/11/2024 (Re-advertisement)

PROVINCIAL LEVEL (WESTERN CAPE)

Provincial commander: Serious Commercial Crime Investigation

(At the level of a brigadier — salary level 13)

Office: Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Western Cape

Remuneration : Band A (SMS); all-inclusive flexible remuneration package of R1,238,355 per annum.

Duties and requirements: See the SAPS website.

Reference : DPCI/SMS/WC/13/2024 (Re-advertisement)

Provincial commander: Priority Crime Specialised Investigation

(At the level of a brigadier — salary level 13)

Office: Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Western Cape

Remuneration : Band A (SMS); all-inclusive flexible remuneration package of R1,238,355 per annum.

Duties and requirements: See the SAPS website.

Reference : DPCI/SMS/WC/14/2024

HOW TO APPLY

The official SAPS application form can be downloaded from the SAPS website. See the job advert for each of the above posts on this website for more information about the particulars of what must accompany your application.

Applications can be hand-delivered or couriered to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s national head office between 7.30am and 4pm. The address is Promat Building, 1 Cresswell Road, Silverton, Pretoria.

Applications for all posts close on December 23 2024 at 4pm.

Enquiries can be directed to Colonel A Wessels or Lieutenant Colonel BK Mhlahlo on 012 846 4067/4110.

This article was sponsored by the SAPS.