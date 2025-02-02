Careers

My Brilliant Career

An inspiring teacher played a pivotal role in shaping my life

Nicole Bruwer-Westvig is MD of Marcel's Frozen Yoghurt

02 February 2025 - 00:00 By Margaret Harris

Tell me about Marcel's Frozen Yoghurt...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R1bn bailout mooted for ArcelorMittal SA Business
  2. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | New Samsung device marks smartphone watershed Opinion
  3. Standard Bank SA fined R13m over Fica breaches Business
  4. HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | A guide to offshore trusts Opinion
  5. SAM MKOKELI | Tricky road for Absa board chair Sello Moloko in hunt for new CEO Opinion

Latest Videos

Anora Trailer #1 (2024)
Eskom media briefing on loadshedding