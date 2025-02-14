JOB ADS | The Information Regulator of SA is hiring

Careers

There are various positions available, including senior manager of financial accounting, HR practitioner and policy and legislation researcher

The Information Regulator of SA ensures South Africans’ personal information is protected and that citizens also have effective access to information.
The Information Regulator of SA is a juristic person established in terms of section 39 of the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 (POPIA), which enjoins the regulator to be independent and impartial and to perform its functions and exercise its powers without fear, favour or prejudice. It is accountable to the National Assembly and has jurisdiction throughout the country.

The regulator is responsible for the promotion and protection of the right to privacy as it relates to the protection of personal information and right of access to information. In this regard, it exercises its powers and performs its functions in accordance with POPIA and the Promotion of Access to Information Act 2 of 2000 (PAIA) as amended.

The regulator consists of five members, namely a chairperson and four ordinary members appointed by the president of SA for a five-year term. The chairperson and two ordinary members are appointed on a full-time basis and the other two members on a part-time basis. 

Section 47 of POPIA empowers the regulator to establish its own administration to assist it in the performance of its functions. In this regard, the regulator must appoint a CEO and other staff members.

The regulator is hereby inviting suitably qualified candidates, whose appointment will promote equity and representativeness, to submit applications for the following vacant positions; people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Executive: PAIA

Senior Manager: Financial Accounting

Senior Manager: Internal Audit

Senior Systems Developer

Senior Legal Researcher

Internal Auditor

Assistant Manager: Office of the Chairperson

Assistant Manager: Supply Chain Management

Senior Security Compromise Officer: Legal

Accountant: Financial Accounting

Human Resources Practitioner

Admin Officer: Records and Registry Services

Assistant Researcher

Researcher: Policy and Legislation

Members of the Enforcement Committee

The closing date for applications for all positions is February 21 2025 at 4pm. 

For detailed information about each position, and application details, visit Inforegulator.org.za/vacancies

This article was sponsored by the Information Regulator (SA).

