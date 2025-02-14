JOB ADS | The Information Regulator of SA is hiring

The Information Regulator of SA is a juristic person established in terms of section 39 of the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 (POPIA), which enjoins the regulator to be independent and impartial and to perform its functions and exercise its powers without fear, favour or prejudice. It is accountable to the National Assembly and has jurisdiction throughout the country.

The regulator is responsible for the promotion and protection of the right to privacy as it relates to the protection of personal information and right of access to information. In this regard, it exercises its powers and performs its functions in accordance with POPIA and the Promotion of Access to Information Act 2 of 2000 (PAIA) as amended.

The regulator consists of five members, namely a chairperson and four ordinary members appointed by the president of SA for a five-year term. The chairperson and two ordinary members are appointed on a full-time basis and the other two members on a part-time basis.

Section 47 of POPIA empowers the regulator to establish its own administration to assist it in the performance of its functions. In this regard, the regulator must appoint a CEO and other staff members.

The regulator is hereby inviting suitably qualified candidates, whose appointment will promote equity and representativeness, to submit applications for the following vacant positions; people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Executive: PAIA

Reference number: IR1/02/2025

Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary: R1,741,770 per annum (all-inclusive package)

Senior Manager: Financial Accounting

Reference number: IR2/02/2025

IR2/02/2025 Centre: Regulator’s head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary: R1,216,824 per annum (all-inclusive package)

Senior Manager: Internal Audit

Reference number: IR3/02/2025

IR3/02/2025 Centre: Regulator’s head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary: R1,216,824 per annum (all-inclusive package; non-negotiable)

Senior Systems Developer

Reference number: IR4/02/2025

Centre: Regulator’s head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary: R849,702 per annum (all-inclusive package)

Senior Legal Researcher

Reference number: IR5/02/2025

Centre: Regulator’s head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary: R849,702 per annum (all-inclusive package)

Internal Auditor

Reference number: IR6/02/2025

Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary: R444,036 per annum (basic salary)

Assistant Manager: Office of the Chairperson

Reference number: IR7/02/2025

Centre: Regulator’s head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary: R444,036 per annum (basic salary)

Assistant Manager: Supply Chain Management

Reference number: IR8/02/2025

Centre: Regulator’s head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary: R444,036 per annum (basic salary)

Senior Security Compromise Officer: Legal

Reference number: IR9/02/2025

Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary: R849,702 per annum (basic salary)

Accountant: Financial Accounting

Reference number: IR10/02/2025

Centre: Regulator’s head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary: R308,154 per annum (basic salary)

Human Resources Practitioner

Reference number: IR11/02/2025

Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary: R308,154 per annum (basic salary)

Admin Officer: Records and Registry Services

Reference number: IR12/02/2025

Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary: R308,154 per annum (basic salary)

Assistant Researcher

Reference number: IR13/02/2025

Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary: R308,154 per annum (basic salary)

Researcher: Policy and Legislation

Reference number: IR14/02/2025

Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Salary: R444,036 per annum (basic salary)

Members of the Enforcement Committee

Reference number: IR15/02/2025

Centre: Regulator's head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Remuneration: The members will be remunerated in terms of the approved National Treasury guidelines and rates.

The closing date for applications for all positions is February 21 2025 at 4pm.

For detailed information about each position, and application details, visit Inforegulator.org.za/vacancies

This article was sponsored by the Information Regulator (SA).