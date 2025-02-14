JOB ADS | The Information Regulator of SA is hiring
There are various positions available, including senior manager of financial accounting, HR practitioner and policy and legislation researcher
The Information Regulator of SA is a juristic person established in terms of section 39 of the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 (POPIA), which enjoins the regulator to be independent and impartial and to perform its functions and exercise its powers without fear, favour or prejudice. It is accountable to the National Assembly and has jurisdiction throughout the country.
The regulator is responsible for the promotion and protection of the right to privacy as it relates to the protection of personal information and right of access to information. In this regard, it exercises its powers and performs its functions in accordance with POPIA and the Promotion of Access to Information Act 2 of 2000 (PAIA) as amended.
The regulator consists of five members, namely a chairperson and four ordinary members appointed by the president of SA for a five-year term. The chairperson and two ordinary members are appointed on a full-time basis and the other two members on a part-time basis.
Section 47 of POPIA empowers the regulator to establish its own administration to assist it in the performance of its functions. In this regard, the regulator must appoint a CEO and other staff members.
The regulator is hereby inviting suitably qualified candidates, whose appointment will promote equity and representativeness, to submit applications for the following vacant positions; people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
Executive: PAIA
- Reference number: IR1/02/2025
- Centre: Regulator’s head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- Salary: R1,741,770 per annum (all-inclusive package)
- Click here for more information and application details.
Senior Manager: Financial Accounting
- Reference number: IR2/02/2025
- Centre: Regulator’s head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- Salary: R1,216,824 per annum (all-inclusive package)
- Click here for more information and application details.
Senior Manager: Internal Audit
- Reference number: IR3/02/2025
- Centre: Regulator’s head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- Salary: R1,216,824 per annum (all-inclusive package; non-negotiable)
- Click here for more information and application details.
Senior Systems Developer
- Reference number: IR4/02/2025
- Centre: Regulator’s head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- Salary: R849,702 per annum (all-inclusive package)
- Click here for more information and application details.
Senior Legal Researcher
- Reference number: IR5/02/2025
- Centre: Regulator’s head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- Salary: R849,702 per annum (all-inclusive package)
- Click here for more information and application details.
Internal Auditor
- Reference number: IR6/02/2025
- Centre: Regulator’s head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- Salary: R444,036 per annum (basic salary)
- Click here for more information and application details.
Assistant Manager: Office of the Chairperson
- Reference number: IR7/02/2025
- Centre: Regulator’s head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- Salary: R444,036 per annum (basic salary)
- Click here for more information and application details.
Assistant Manager: Supply Chain Management
- Reference number: IR8/02/2025
- Centre: Regulator’s head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- Salary: R444,036 per annum (basic salary)
- Click here for more information and application details.
Senior Security Compromise Officer: Legal
- Reference number: IR9/02/2025
- Centre: Regulator’s head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- Salary: R849,702 per annum (basic salary)
- Click here for more information and application details.
Accountant: Financial Accounting
- Reference number: IR10/02/2025
- Centre: Regulator’s head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- Salary: R308,154 per annum (basic salary)
- Click here for more information and application details.
Human Resources Practitioner
- Reference number: IR11/02/2025
- Centre: Regulator’s head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- Salary: R308,154 per annum (basic salary)
- Click here for more information and application details.
Admin Officer: Records and Registry Services
- Reference number: IR12/02/2025
- Centre: Regulator’s head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- Salary: R308,154 per annum (basic salary)
- Click here for more information and application details.
Assistant Researcher
- Reference number: IR13/02/2025
- Centre: Regulator’s head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- Salary: R308,154 per annum (basic salary)
- Click here for more information and application details.
Researcher: Policy and Legislation
- Reference number: IR14/02/2025
- Centre: Regulator’s head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- Salary: R444,036 per annum (basic salary)
- Click here for more information and application details.
Members of the Enforcement Committee
- Reference number: IR15/02/2025
- Centre: Regulator’s head office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- Remuneration: The members will be remunerated in terms of the approved National Treasury guidelines and rates.
- Click here for more information and application details.
The closing date for applications for all positions is February 21 2025 at 4pm.
For detailed information about each position, and application details, visit Inforegulator.org.za/vacancies
This article was sponsored by the Information Regulator (SA).