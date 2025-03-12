JOB ADS | SA’s department of defence is hiring
There are 11 senior positions available including chief of Defence Materiel, chief director of International Affairs and director of Communications
The government’s department of defence oversees the South African National Defence Force, the armed forces responsible for defending the country. Its mission is “to enable, prepare, employ, sustain and renew defence capabilities in accordance with the needs of SA as regulated by the constitution, national legislation, parliamentary and executive direction”.
It is looking for qualified candidates to fill the following senior positions.
For the full particulars of each post, including duties and requirements, applicants are invited to click here to view circular 09 of 2025 on the department of public service & administration’s website.
Chief: Defence Materiel
- Reference number: 02/09/25/1
- Centre: Armscor Building, Erasmusrand, Pretoria
- Salary: All-inclusive package of R1,741,770 per annum (Level 15)
- Enquiries: Contact Maj Gen NE Mkhize on 012 339 5201
Chief director: Budget Management
- Reference number: 02/09/25/2
- Centre: Armscor Building, Erasmusrand, Pretoria
- Salary: All-inclusive package of R1,436,022 per annum (Level 14)
- Enquiries: Contact EA Abotsi on 012 355 5050/6218
Chief director: Administration
- Reference number: 02/09/25/4
- Centre: Armscor Building, Erasmusrand, Pretoria
- Salary: All-inclusive package of R1,436,022 per annum (Level 14)
- Enquiries: Contact Maj Gen NE Mkhize on 012 339 5201
Chief director: International Affairs
- Reference number: 02/09/25/5
- Centre: Armscor Building, Erasmusrand, Pretoria
- Salary: All-inclusive package of R1,436,022 per annum (Level 14)
- Enquiries: Contact Maj Gen NE Mkhize on 012 339 5201
Chief director: Internal Audit
- Reference number: 02/09/25/6
- Centre: Eco Glades 1, Eco-Park Estate, Centurion
- Salary: All-inclusive package of R1,436,022 per annum (Level 14)
- Enquiries: Contact Maj Gen NE Mkhize on 012 339 5201
Director: Corporate Audit
- Reference number: 02/09/25/7
- Centre: Eco Glades 1, Eco-Park Estate, Centurion
- Salary: All-inclusive package of R1,216,355 per annum (Level 13)
- Enquiries: Contact F Mntwelizwe on 012 649 1006/7
Director: Defence Industry Governance
- Reference number: 02/09/25/8
- Centre: Armscor Building, Erasmusrand, Pretoria
- Salary: All-inclusive package of R1,216,355 per annum (Level 13)
- Enquiries: Contact KP Lebello on 012 355 5136/5224
Director: Defence Enterprise Information Systems Architecture
- Reference number: 02/09/25/9
- Centre: Eco Glades 1, Eco-Park Estate, Centurion
- Salary: All-inclusive package of R1,216,355 per annum (Level 13)
- Enquiries: Contact M Linda on 012 649 1402
Director: Communications
- Reference number: 02/09/25/10
- Centre: Armscor Building, Erasmusrand, Pretoria
- Salary: All-inclusive package of R1,216,355 per annum (Level 13)
- Enquiries: Contact Maj Gen NE Mkhize on 012 339 5201
Director: International Legal Instruments
- Reference number: 02/09/25/11
- Centre: Armscor Building, Erasmusrand, Pretoria
- Salary: All-inclusive package of R1,216,355 per annum (Level 13)
- Enquiries: Contact M Tsanwani on 012 355 5214
Director: Labour and Service Relations
- Reference number: 02/09/25/12
- Centre: Armscor Building, Erasmusrand, Pretoria
- Salary: All-inclusive package of R1,216,355 per annum (Level 13)
- Enquiries: Contact R Adm JS Matshimane on 012 355 5275/5115
How to apply
Applications must be submitted on the “new” Z83 form (effective January 1 2021), obtainable online from the department of public service & administration’s website, and should be accompanied by a comprehensive CV only*.
Applications, addressed to the department of defence, Human Resources division (chief directorate: HR Management), can be submitted via:
- Post: Private Bag X 976, Pretoria, 0001
- Hand-delivery: Bank of Lisbon Building, cnr Paul Kruger and Visagie Streets, Pretoria
- Email: dhrcmstaffing@gmail.com
The closing date for ALL positions is March 31 2025.
Note: A pre-entry certificate for the Nyukela Public Service Senior Management Services (SMS) programme is a requirement for appointment. For more information, click here.
*Only shortlisted candidates will be required to submit certified copies of qualifications/relevant documentation. It is the applicant’s responsibility to have foreign qualifications evaluated by the South African Qualifications Authority (Saqa).
This article was sponsored by the department of defence.