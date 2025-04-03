JOB ADS | The department of employment & labour is hiring

The department of employment & labour (DEL) is looking for qualified experienced candidates to fill the following nine positions:

Director-general

Employment term: Five-year performance-based fixed-term contract

Reference number: HR4/25/03/01HO

Salary: R2,259,984 per annum (all-inclusive)

Centre: DEL head office, Pretoria

Requirements:

A qualification at NQF Level 8 as recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority (Saqa) in Public Management, Public Administration, Labour Relations, LLB, Business Administration, Business Management or Economics and Political Science.

Valid driver’s licence.

Ten years of experience at a senior managerial level.

Successful completion of the Nyukela Public Service Senior Management Services (SMS) pre-entry programme, endorsed by the National School of Government (NSG), is a requirement for appointment.*

Knowledge:

Knowledge of relevant legislation, regulations and policies including the SA constitution, National Development Plan, Public Service Act and regulations, Public Service Administrative Management Act, Public Finance Management Act and relevant treasury regulations, auditor-general Prescripts, Labour Relations Act, Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Employment Equity Act, Unemployment Insurance Act (UIA), Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA), Occupational Health and Safety Act and regulations, international politics and relations, South African Foreign Policy, departmental policies and procedures and Batho Pele principles.

Thorough understanding of the global and South African labour market.

Knowledge of public service transformation and management issues.

Skills:

Superior leadership.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to interact with people at all levels.

Strong public speaking skills.

Proven change management and capability skills.

Analytical, organisational and interpersonal skills.

Complex stakeholder management skills, especially at an intergovernmental level.

Innovative and creative thinking.

Strategic co-ordination.

Project management.

Policy formulation.

Computer literacy.

Competencies:

Strategic leadership and capability.

Financial management.

Risk management.

Corporate governance.

Good understanding of the workings of parliament and statutory bodies.

Duties:

Provide strategic leadership and direction in delivering the department’s mandate.

Provide strategic leadership on administration, executive support and corporate services.

Oversee the provision and management of intergovernmental relations, strategic management, governance and risks services.

Oversee the delivery of inspection and enforcement services nationwide.

Implementation of public employment services across the country.

Oversee the implementation of strategy on co-ordination of government-wide public employment programmes.

Lead labour policy and industrial relations to support the department’s mandate.

Oversee the formulation, implementation and evaluation of the UIA and the Unemployment Insurance Contribution Act, including the implementation of poverty alleviation schemes, programmes or strategy.

Oversee the formulation, implementation and evaluation of the COIDA, including poverty alleviation schemes and programmes.

Enquiries: Contact Ms B Matebesi on 012 309 4865.

Applications:

Applications quoting the applicable reference number must be submitted on the new Z83 form along with a detailed CV — see “How to apply” below for important information in this regard.

Applications, addressed to the chief director: Human Resources Management, can be submitted via:

Post: Private Bag X 117, Pretoria, 0001

Hand-delivery: Laboria House, 215 Francis Baard Street, Pretoria

Email: Jobs-HQ3@labour.gov.za

Closing date: April 16 2025 at 4pm (walk-in) and 12am/midnight (online)

Deputy director-general: Labour Policy and Industrial Relations

Reference number: HR4/25/03/08HO

Salary: R1,741,770 per annum (all-inclusive)

Centre: DEL head office, Pretoria

Requirements:

A qualification at NQF Level 8 as recognised by Saqa in Economics, Labour Economics, Research, Labour Relations, Labour Law or International Relations.

A valid driver’s licence.

Eight years of experience at a senior managerial level.

Knowledge:

Thorough understanding of the South African labour market.

Knowledge of public service transformation and management issues.

Knowledge of relevant legislation, regulations, policies, committees and communities including white paper on the transformation of public service, Public Service Act, public service regulations and relevant prescripts, departmental policies and procedures, corporate governance, Batho Pele principles, international politics and relations, South African foreign policy, international labour organisations, Access Recognition and Licensing Committee, Southern African Development Community, AU, Minimum Information Security Standards and Public Finance Management Act.

Skills and competencies:

Financial management.

Leadership.

Excellent verbal and written communication.

Computer literacy.

Project management.

Strategic management.

Research.

Conflict management.

Problem solving.

Strong leadership.

Diplomatic and tactful.

Ability to convert policy into action.

Duties:

Develop strategy to promote equity in the labour market.

Regulate the protection of vulnerable workers for various industries in the country.

Advise the director-general and Executive Authority on an ongoing basis regarding labour market information and statistics.

Promote sound labour relations in various industries within the country.

Contribute to employment creation and strengthen multilateral including bilateral relations.

Develop strategies and mechanisms to monitor the impact on legislations.

Enquiries: Contact Ms MM Matyila on 012 309 4026.

Applications:

Applications quoting the applicable reference number must be submitted on the new Z83 form along with a detailed CV — see “How to apply” below for important information in this regard.

Applications, addressed to the chief director: Human Resources Management, can be submitted via:

Post: Private Bag X 117, Pretoria, 0001

Hand-delivery: Laboria House, 215 Francis Baard Street, Pretoria

Email: Jobs-HQ4@labour.gov.za

Closing date: April 16 2025 at 4pm (walk-in) and 12am/midnight (online)

Commissioner (deputy director-general)

Reference number: HR4/25/03/31HO

Salary: R1,741,770 per annum (all-inclusive)

Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Requirements:

A qualification at NQF Level 8 as recognised by Saqa in Business Management, Finance, Accounting or Operational Management.

Eight years of experience at a senior managerial level.

Knowledge:

DEL and Compensation Fund strategies and goals.

DEL and Compensation Fund service delivery models.

Risk management and corporate governance.

Budgeting and financial management.

Knowledge of relevant stakeholders.

Knowledge of relevant legislation, regulations, policies and funds including the Labour Relations Act, Employment Equity Act, Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Batho Pele principles, COIDA, Public Finance Management Act, National Treasury regulation, Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA), Public Service Act, public service regulations, Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA), Promotion of Administrative Justice Act, constitution of SA, Road Accident Fund and UIA.

Competencies and skills:

Communication (verbal and written).

Computer literacy.

Strategic leadership and planning.

Programme and project management.

Financial management.

Change management.

Knowledge management.

Service delivery innovation.

Managing interpersonal conflict and problem solving.

Decision making.

Accountability.

People management and empowerment.

Internal and external environmental awareness.

Duties:

Determine the fund strategy, vision and mission and the value of the fund and develop strategic plans.

Lead and strategically direct the operations of the fund.

Apply a broad legal understanding in regulatory compliance.

Represent the fund at relevant internal and external structures as well as maintaining stakeholder relations to enhance the value of fund.

Establish and maintain appropriate internal controls and corporate governance.

Champion institutional transformation and organisational change to deliver on service delivery commitments.

Strengthen the institutional capacity of the fund.

Manage senior management team.

Enquiries: Contact Ms SBN Mhlungu on 060 975 8803.

Applications:

Applications quoting the applicable reference number must be submitted on the new Z83 form along with a detailed CV — see “How to apply” below for important information in this regard.

Applications, addressed to the chief director: Human Resources Management, can be submitted via:

Post: Private Bag X 117, Pretoria, 0001

Hand-delivery: Laboria House, 215 Francis Baard Street, Pretoria

Email: Jobs-HQ5@labour.gov.za

Closing date: April 16 2025 at 4pm (walk-in) and 12am/midnight (online)

Chief director: Provincial Operations

Reference number: HR 4/25/03/16HO

Salary: R1,436,022 per annum (all-inclusive)

Centre: DEL provincial office, Eastern Cape

Requirements:

A qualification at NQF Level 7 as recognised by Saqa in Public Administration, Public Management, Labour Law, Operations Management, Human Resource Management, Finance, Accounting, Social Science, Medical Science, Health Sciences, Engineering Science, Economics or Statistics.

Five years of experience at a senior managerial level in a relevant operational environment.

A valid driver’s licence.

Knowledge, skills and competencies:

Recruitment and selection.

Human resource administration.

Project management.

Management, including project management.

Interpersonal skills.

Good verbal and written communication.

Computer literacy.

Negotiation skills.

Presentation skills.

Knowledge of relevant legislation, regulations and policies including the Labour Relations Act, Public Service Regulation Act, Basic Condition of Employment Act, departmental policies and procedures, Public Finance Management Act and Batho Pele principles.

Duties:

Oversee the effective implementation of inspection and enforcement services.

Oversee the effective implementation of public employment services.

Oversee labour centre operations in the province.

Oversee the effective implementation of corporate services.

Oversee the effective implementation of Unemployment Insurance Fund and Compensation Fund services.

Enquiries: Contact Ms MM Matyila on 012 309 4026.

Applications:

Applications quoting the applicable reference number must be submitted on the new Z83 form along with a detailed CV — see “How to apply” below for important information in this regard.

Applications, addressed to the chief director: Human Resources Management, can be submitted via:

Post: Private Bag X 117, Pretoria, 0001

Hand-delivery: Laboria House, 215 Francis Baard Street, Pretoria

Email: Jobs-HQ8@labour.gov.za

Closing date: April 16 2025 at 4pm (walk-in) and 12am/midnight (online)

Chief director: Corporate Services

Note: This is a re-advertisement; applicants who previously applied are encouraged to reapply. Coloured, Indian and white candidates and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Reference number: HR5/1/2/3/1

Salary: R1,436,022 per annum (all-inclusive)

Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Requirements:

A qualification at NQF Level 7 as recognised by Saqa in Human Resources Management, Business Management or in any other field related to the job.

Five years’ functional experience at senior managerial level in a corporate services or support environment (Human Resource Management, Organisational Effectiveness, Communications or Legal Services).

Knowledge:

Human Resource Management methodology, principles and strategies.

Digital acumen/relevant human resource management systems.

Stakeholder development and management.

Grievance and dispute resolution.

Organisational effectiveness methods and principles.

Human resource planning (demand and supply of posts).

Change management methodology and principles.

Litigation management.

Legislative and contract development.

Internal communication information system guidelines (corporate identity guideline).

Compliance, governance and risk management.

Knowledge of relevant legislation, regulations and policies including the SA constitution, COIDA, Labour Relations Act, Employment Equity Act, Skills Development Act, Basic Conditions of Employment Act, PAIA, OHSA, National Treasury regulations, Public Service Act, public service regulations, Promotion of Administrative Justice Act and Government Communication Framework.

Skills:

Strategic capability and leadership.

Monitoring and evaluation.

Project/programme management.

Budgeting and financial management.

Strategy development and strategic reporting.

Communication.

Coaching and mentoring.

Conflict management.

Critical and innovative thinking.

Direction setting.

People management.

Performance and oversight.

Quality assurance.

Risk management.

Service delivery innovation.

Stakeholder development and relations.

Vison and strategy.

Duties:

Provide strategy direction and oversee Human Resource Management services for the fund (including COID Provinces).

Oversee organisational effectiveness services.

Oversee the development and implementation for optimised strategies for communication, marketing and stakeholder engagement.

Oversee the provision of legal services.

Manage the operations and resources (human, finance, equipment and assets) of the chief directorate.

Enquiries: Contact Ms F Fakir on 083 706 5863.

Applications:

Applications quoting the applicable reference number must be submitted on the new Z83 form along with a detailed CV — see “How to apply” below for important information in this regard.

Applications, addressed to the chief director: Corporate Services, must be marked for the attention of the Sub-Directorate: Human Resources Planning Practices and Administration, Compensation Fund.

Applications can be submitted via:

Post: PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001

Hand-delivery: Compensation House, Delta Heights building, 167 Thabo Sehume Street, Pretoria

Email: Jobs-CF18@labour.gov.za

Closing date: April 16 2025 at 4pm (walk-in) and 12am/midnight (online)

Director: Human Resources Management

Reference number: HR4/25/03/09HO

Salary: R1,216,824 per annum (all-inclusive)

Centre: DEL head office, Pretoria

Requirements:

A qualification at NQF Level 7 as recognised by Saqa in Human Resources Management, Public Administration or Public Management.

Valid driver’s licence.

Five years’ experience at a middle/senior managerial level in Human Resources Management.

Knowledge:

Public service transformation and management issues.

Human resource development.

Knowledge of relevant legislation, regulations, policies and committees including the white paper on transformation of public service, public service regulations and relevant prescripts, departmental policies and procedures, Batho Pele principles, Access Recognition and Licensing Committee, COIDA, OHSA, Labour Relations Act, Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Public Financial Management Act, Employment Equity Act and Skills development Act.

Skills:

Planning and organising.

Interpersonal skills.

Computer literacy.

Ability to convert policy into action.

Communication skills.

Problem solving.

Listening and observation.

Strategic management.

Negotiation skills.

Analysis.

People management.

Presentation skills.

Duties:

Provide guidance on the development and implementation of policies, research and monitoring objectives.

Manage recruitment and selection processes, service benefits and employment equity.

Manage the employee health and wellness programmes and ensure proper planning of GDY matters within the department.

Manage Medium-Term Expenditure Framework Human Resource Budget Plan submitted to the department of public service & administration.

Human Resource Budget Plan submitted to the department of public service & administration. Manage all resources of the directorate.

Enquiries: Contact Ms MM Matyila on 012 309 4026.

Applications:

Applications quoting the applicable reference number must be submitted on the new Z83 form along with a detailed CV — see “How to apply” below for important information in this regard.

Applications, addressed to the chief director: Human Resources Management, can be submitted via:

Post: Private Bag X 117, Pretoria, 0001

Hand-delivery: Laboria House, 215 Francis Baard Street, Pretoria

Email: Jobs-HQ6@labour.gov.za

Closing date: April 16 2025 at 4pm (walk-in) and 12am/midnight (online)

Provincial chief inspector

Reference number: HR4/25/03/13HO

Salary: R1,216,824 per annum (all-inclusive)

Centre: DEL provincial office, Limpopo

Requirements:

A qualification at NQF Level 7 as recognised by Saqa in Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Construction Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Environmental Health, BCOM Law, LLB Degree, B-Tech in Labour Law, B-Tech in Labour Relations, BCOM Accounting or Auditing.

A valid driver’s licence.

Five years of experience at a middle/senior managerial level in an inspections enforcement, legal or compliance environment.

Knowledge:

Knowledge of relevant legislation, regulations and policies including departmental policies and procedures, Batho Pele principles, Public Finance Management Act, Labour Relations Act, Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Public Service Act and regulations, Skills Development Levies Act, OHSA and regulations, COIDA, UIA, Unemployment Insurance Contributions Act, Skills Development Act, Employment Equity Act, Immigration Act and sectoral determination.

Skills:

Facilitation skills.

Planning and organising.

Computer literacy.

Interpersonal skills.

Problem solving skills.

Interviewing skills.

Presentation skills.

Research skills.

Project management.

Duties:

Develop and implement programmes, work plans and policies for inspection and enforcement.

Manage and monitor the execution of legal proceedings.

Monitor, evaluate and report on the impact of provincial inspection and enforcement programmes.

Provide strategic advice on all areas of inspection and enforcement at a provincial level.

Manage inspection and enforcement services strategies and directives.

Enquiries: Contact Ms A Moiloa on 012 309 4389.

Applications:

Applications quoting the applicable reference number must be submitted on the new Z83 form along with a detailed CV — see “How to apply” below for important information in this regard.

Applications, addressed to the chief director: Human Resources Management, can be submitted via:

Post: Private Bag X 117, Pretoria, 0001

Hand-delivery: Laboria House, 215 Francis Baard Street, Pretoria

Email: Jobs-HQ7@labour.gov.za

Closing date: April 16 2025 at 4pm (walk-in) and 12am/midnight (online)

Director: Project Management (ICT)

Reference number: HR4/25/03/10HO

Salary: R1,216,824 per annum (all-inclusive)

Centre: DEL head office, Pretoria

Requirements:

A qualification at NQF Level 7 as recognised by Saqa in Computer Science, Information Systems or Information Technology.

Certification in Project and Programme, Support Offices, Management of Portfolios, Management of Value and Management of Risk will be an added advantage.

Five years’ experience at middle/senior managerial level.

Knowledge:

Programme management.

ICT systems and development processes.

Change management frameworks.

Quality assurance frameworks.

Skills development.

Knowledge of relevant legislation, regulations, standards, policies and procedures including d epartmental policies and procedures, Batho Pele principles, Public Financial Management Act, technical ICT standards and procedures, Public Service Act, public service regulations, Basic Conditions of Employment Act and Labour Relations Act.

Skills:

Ability to convert policy into action.

Project and programme management.

Interpersonal skills.

Analytical thinking.

Process improvement.

Communication skills.

Planning.

Strategic management.

Leadership.

Facilitation.

Negotiation.

Change management.

Team management.

Presentation skills.

Risk and issue management.

Financial management.

Quality management.

Contract management.

Integration management.

Conflict resolution.

Schedule management.

Multitasking.

Duties:

Provide ICT business solution delivery frameworks and direction to programme management services.

Manage the overall programmes of ICT projects design and implementation in DEL.

Manage the implementation of effective and efficient business and system processes to ensure improved service delivery for DEL.

Manage the implementation of an effective and efficient ICT quality framework on all business solutions.

Manage all resources in the directorate.

Enquiries: Contact Mr A Maholela on 012 309 4551.

Applications:

Applications quoting the applicable reference number must be submitted on the new Z83 form along with a detailed CV — see “How to apply” below for important information in this regard.

Applications, addressed to the chief director: Human Resources Management, can be submitted via:

Post: Private Bag X 117, Pretoria, 0001

Hand-delivery: Laboria House, 215 Francis Baard Street, Pretoria

Email: Jobs-HQ2@labour.gov.za

Closing date: April 16 2025 at 4pm (walk-in) and 12am/midnight (online)

Director: Financial Compliance and Reporting

Reference number: HR4/25/03/11HO

Salary: R1,216,824 per annum (all-inclusive)

Centre: DEL head office, Pretoria

Requirements:

A qualification at NQF Level 7 as recognised by Saqa in Auditing, Internal Audit, Public Finance, Financial Management, Accounting or Corporate Governance.

A valid driver’s licence.

Five years’ experience at middle/senior managerial level in an auditing, internal audit, financial management, accounting or corporate governance environment.

Knowledge:

Finance.

Technical standards/procedures.

Human resource matters.

Managerial functions.

Financial regulations.

Budget framework systems, including Medium Term Expenditure Framework.

Government accounting methods.

Supply chain management prescripts.

Generally recognised accounting practice.

Basic accounting system.

Personnel salary system.

Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act.

Treasury guidelines on the compilation of budgetary submission.

Framework on Performance Information.

Manual on the Financial Planning and Budgeting Systems.

Strategic planning management.

Skills:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Communication skills.

Training skills.

Strategic leadership.

Planning.

Budgeting.

Public finance.

Financial oversight.

Research.

Computer use.

Strategic financial management.

Adaptability during changes to meet goals.

Financial leadership.

Policy formulation and analysis.

People management.

Risk management.

Programme and project management.

Self-management.

Duties:

Monitor and assess financial compliance and reporting with the department.

Oversee financial investigations, advisory and awareness (advocacy) on all matters relating to financial compliance within the department.

Oversee and guide on the preparations of departmental financial reports and statements.

Monitor compliance with regard to financial reporting as well as corporate governance of state-owned enterprises and the implementation of their work plans and annual performance plans as prescribed by chapter 6 of the Public Finance Management Act, King Reports on Corporate Governance and Treasury regulations.

Evaluate financial statements of industries falling within the Ministerial Minimum Wage Determination and decide on the affordability of such applications.

Manage human resources in the directorate.

Enquiries: Contact Mr BE Maduna on 012 309 4285.

Applications:

Applications quoting the applicable reference number must be submitted on the new Z83 form along with a detailed CV — see “How to apply” below for important information in this regard.

Applications, addressed to the chief director: Human Resources Management, can be submitted via:

Post: Private Bag X 117, Pretoria, 0001

Hand-delivery: Laboria House, 215 Francis Baard Street, Pretoria

Email: Jobs-HQ1@labour.gov.za

Closing date: April 16 2025 at 4pm (walk-in) and 12am/midnight (online)

How to apply

All applications must include a “new” Z83 form, fully completed, initialled and signed by the applicant. This form is obtainable from any public service department or online here. A recently updated and comprehensive CV with detailed previous experience is also required.

Only shortlisted candidates will be required to submit certified copies of qualifications and other related documents on or before the day of their interview following the communication from the department. Such qualifications and other related documents will be in line with the requirements of the advert. (Any foreign qualifications of non-RSA Citizens/Permanent Resident Permit must be accompanied by an evaluation report issued by Saqa.)

To apply online, use the correct email address associated with the post you wish to apply for; indicate the correct job title and the reference number of the post in the subject line of your email. Attachments, including the new Z83 form, must be submitted in a PDF format and as a single file.

Alternatively, applications can be submitted via post or hand-delivery to the address associated with the post you wish to apply for.

How to fill in the Z83 form:

All fields of section A, B, C and D must be completed in full.

Section E, F, G: due to the limited space on the form, it is acceptable for applicants to indicate “refer to CV” or “see attached”.

The questions related to conditions that prevent reappointment under Part F must be answered and the declaration signed.

Note:

The department does not accept applications via fax.

Applicants who do not comply with the above-mentioned instructions/requirements, as well as applications received late, will not be considered. Failure to submit all the requested documents will result in the application not being considered.

Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates only. If you have not been contacted within eight weeks after the closing date of this advertisement, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Suitable candidates will be subjected to a personnel suitability check (criminal record, citizenship, credit record checks, qualification verification and employment verification).

By responding to the advertisement, you consent to the collection, processing and storing of your personal information in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Act. Your information will be used solely for the purpose of these applications and will not be shared with third parties without prior consent unless required by law.

* The application requirement regarding a pre-entry certificate for the Nyukela Public Service SMS programme includes successful completion of this programme as endorsed by the NSG. Prior to appointment, a candidate should therefore have proof that they have registered for the pre-entry certificate and have completed the course. The cost for Nyukela Public Service SMS programme is at the applicant’s own expense. The course is available via the NSG website under the name “Certificate for entry into the SMS”. Click here for the full details.

The application requirement regarding a pre-entry certificate for the Nyukela Public Service SMS programme includes successful completion of this programme as endorsed by the NSG. All shortlisted candidates for SMS posts will be subjected to a technical competency exercise that intends to test relevant technical elements of the job, the logistics of which be communicated by the department. Following the interview and technical exercise, the selection panel will recommend candidates to attend generic managerial competencies using the mandated department of public service & administration SMS competency assessment tools.

The successful candidate will be expected to sign a performance agreement.

The department reserves the right not to make any appointments to the above advertised posts.

The department is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer. It is the department’s intention to promote equity (race, gender and disability) through the filling of the above posts with candidates whose transfer, promotion or appointment will promote representivity in line with the numeric targets as contained in its Employment Equity Plan.

This article was sponsored by the department of employment & labour.